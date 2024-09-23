Football Poll Watching Week 5: Utah Cracks Top Ten in Both Polls
For the first time this season, Week Four of college football featured a ranked-versus-ranked Big 12 conference game. Yes, Kansas State and Arizona were both ranked when they played, but that game was counted as a nonconference game. The Utah Utes (4-0, 1-0) defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) 22-19 on Saturday.
As a result, Utah is now in the Top Ten in both the AP Top 25 and the AFCA Coaches Poll this week. The Utes were in the Top Ten the last two weeks but only in the AFCA Coaches Poll.
Texas (4-0) remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25, while Georgia (4-0) remains the No. 1 team in the AFCA Coaches Poll this week.
Big 12 Teams Ranked in Week 5 Polls
The Big 12 has five ranked teams, one more than they did last week. Three other teams from the conference are receiving votes in at least one poll.
- Utah (4-0, 1-0) - No. 10 in both polls
- Iowa State (3-0, 0-0) - No. 18 in the AP Top 25 and No. 19 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1) - No. 20 in both polls
- BYU (4-0, 1-0) - No. 22 in both polls
- Kansas State (3-1, 0-1) - No. 23 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the AFCA Coaches Poll
- UCF (3-0, 1-0) - Receiving votes in both polls
- Arizona (2-1, 0-0) - Receiving votes in both polls
- Colorado (3-1, 1-0) - Receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches Poll
AP Top 25 - Week 5
1. Texas (4-0), no change
2. Georgia (3-0), no change
3. Ohio State (3-0), no change
4. Alabama (3-0), no change
5. Tennessee (4-0), up 1
6. Ole Miss (4-0), down 1
7. Miami (4-0), up 1
8. Oregon (3-0), up 1
9. Penn State (3-0), up 1
10. Utah (4-0), up 2
11. Missouri (4-0), down 4
12. Michigan (3-1), up 6
13. USC (2-1), down 2
14. LSU (3-1), up 2
15. Louisville (3-0), up 4
16. Notre Dame (3-1), up 1
17. Clemson (2-1), up 4
18. Iowa State (3-0), up 2
19. Illinois (4-0), up 5
20. Oklahoma State (3-1), down 6
21. Oklahoma (3-1), down 6
22. BYU (4-0), previously not ranked
23. Kansas State (3-1), down 10
24. Texas A&M (3-1), up 1
25. Boise State (2-1), previously not ranked
Dropped from the rankings - Nebraska (#22), Northern Illinois (#23)
Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - UCF (#36), Arizona (#39)
AFCA Coaches Poll - Week 5
1. Georgia (3-0), no change
2. Texas (4-0), no change
3. Ohio State (3-0), no change
4. Alabama (3-0), no change
5. Ole Miss (4-0), no change
6. Tennessee (4-0), up 1
7. Oregon (3-0), down 1
8. Penn State (3-0), no change
9. Miami (4-0), up 2
10. Utah (4-0), no change
11. Missouri (4-0), down 3
12. Michigan (3-1), up 5
13. LSU (3-1), up 3
14. Notre Dame (3-1), up 4
15. Clemson (2-1), up 4
16. USC (2-1), down 4
17. Louisville (3-0), up 3
18. Oklahoma (3-1), down 5
19. Iowa State (3-0), up 2
20. Oklahoma State (3-1), down 5
21. Illinois (4-0), previously not ranked
22. BYU (4-0), previously not ranked
23. UNLV (3-0), up 2
24. Texas A&M (3-1), previously not ranked
25. Kansas State (3-1), down 11
Dropped from the rankings - Nebraska (#22), Memphis (#23)
Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - UCF (#30), Arizona (#32), Colorado (#39)
Bold teams = Big 12 Conference teams
