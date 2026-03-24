Big 12 Baseball Roundup Mountaineers Roll, Sun Devils Makes Noise on the Road

The second weekend of Big 12 baseball is officially in the books. While it may still be early on in conference play, we're now well over a third of the way through the college baseball season.

Some teams soared over the weekend, clinching important series against their league opponents. Other teams needed to look themselves in the mirror after this weekend. Some programs even had to redefine their expectations for this season.

And sure, I could keep teasing which teams rose, which teams fell, and which ones are still figuring out which direction is up. But instead of dragging out the suspense, let’s just dive into the weekend that reshaped the early Big 12 picture.

As always, we'll start at the top of the conference and work our way down. Here's what happened around the Big 12 this past weekend.

Around the Big 12 This Weekend

West Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The West Virginia Mountaineers continued their early-season dominance as they swept the BYU Cougars in Morgantown. After narrow wins on both Thursday and Friday, the Mountaineers had a decisive 11-1 victory on Saturday. West Virginia moved to 5-1 in league play, while BYU fell to 2-4.

What an afternoon for @maxx_yehl 💪



7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 11 K pic.twitter.com/myjvqS3tMF — WVU Baseball (@WVUBaseball) March 22, 2026

One of the more notable series of the weekend happened right in Fort Worth. The UCF Knights, coming off their sweep of Oklahoma State to open conference play, took on a TCU Horned Frogs squad looking to rebound from their series loss to Arizona State.

It's safe to say that the Knights are for real. After dominating the Frogs on Friday by a score of 18-7, UCF was shut out by TCU on Saturday to force a rubber match. Lance Davis was elite for the Frogs this weekend with 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. Unfortunately for TCU, UCF woke their bats up once again on Sunday, taking the series with a 9-1 win.

John Smith III launches a solo shot out to left (417 ft) 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hXYXcV5GLq — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) March 22, 2026

Arizona State may have had the loudest series win of the weekend, as they traveled to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. The Sun Devils took games one and two from the Wildcats by a score of 5-4 and 18-12, respectively, but couldn't quite complete the sweep as Kansas State salvaged the series with a 12-1 win on Sunday.

After dropping their first conference series to Texas Tech last week, the Kansas Jayhawks rebounded with a sweep of the Houston Cougars. Similar to West Virginia, the Jayhawks secured narrow wins on both Friday and Saturday by a score of 12-10 and 9-8, respectively, but were able to complete the sweep with a big eighth inning in Sunday's game.

Kansas' Cade Baldridge was especially good at the plate on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and four runs batted in.

Texas Tech continued their positive start to Big 12 play with a series win over the Arizona Wildcats. Since getting swept in the Shriner's College Baseball Showdown on opening weekend, the Red Raiders haven't lost a series yet. Offensively, Texas Tech looks like one of the more dangerous teams in the conference.

Early-season injuries have plagued Arizona, and things don't seem to be getting better. Much like the TCU Horned Frogs, Nobody expected the Wildcats to be at the bottom of the conference at this point in the season.

Another notable series result came in Cincinnati, Ohio, where the Bearcats beat Utah two to one. Cincinnati took the first two games of the series 13-4 and 20-10, with the latter ending by run rule on Saturday. Utah avoided the sweep by taking the finale 13-11 on Sunday,

The final series between Oklahoma State and Baylor flew under the radar over the weekend. The Bears opened the series with a gritty 6-4 win over the Cowboys, but couldn't finish the job as they dropped the next two games by a score of 5-3 and 13-6 respectively.

Big 12 Conference Standings

Big 12 School Conference Record Overall Record West Virginia 5-1 16-4 UCF 5-1 15-7 Arizona State 4-2 17-6 Kansas 4-2 15-8 Texas Tech 4-2 15-8 Cincinnati 3-3 19-7 Kansas State 3-3 17-7 Utah 3-3 13-8 Oklahoma State 2-4 16-8 TCU 2-4 13-10 Baylor 2-4 12-11 BYU 2-4 10-12 Arizona 2-4 8-15 Houston 1-5 12-11

What's Next for Frogball

TCU returns to Lupton Stadium this weekend for a three-game Big 12 series against Texas Tech, with the first pitch set for Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 pm. It's another big conference test in Fort Worth as the Frogs look to build momentum in front of the home crowd. Stay locked in with all the latest updates, reactions, and game threads on the KillerFrogs.com fan forum as this one unfolds pitch by pitch.