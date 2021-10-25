Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

Texas (4-3) at #16 Baylor (6-1)

Two Texas teams that enjoyed Week 8 byes will start Week 9 action in the Big12 with the early kickoff in Waco, TX this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 ABC]. Before the bye, Baylor was cruising, and the University of Texas had blown two leads in back-to-back losses. While the bye week may have favored the Longhorns, it won't be enough to stop the Bohannan train in Waco as the Longhorns defense faces one of the best offenses they have seen all year.

Pick: Baylor

#22 Iowa State (5-2) at West Virginia (3-4)

Last week, Iowa State won a thriller in Ames to take down the undefeated 8th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. West Virginia picked up a huge yet less thrilling victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. The difference in the game this Saturday [1:00 ESPN+] is that unlike TCU, Iowa State boasts an excellent run defense that will shut WVU's offense down and allow the Cyclones to control the game.

Pick: Iowa State

TCU (3-4) at Kansas State (4-3)

TCU fans, are you excited to watch Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson run the ball and then run the ball some more? This Saturday [2:30 ESPNU] will be the Deuce and Skylar show the fans in the Little Apple deserve, as TCU has no answers for teams that enjoy success on the ground.

Pick: Kansas State

Texas Tech (5-3) at #4 Oklahoma (8-0)

Last week's Kansas-Oklahoma game was a thriller, one of the best games of the day. As shocking as that is to say, don't expect another OU letdown when the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday [2:30 ABC].

Pick: Oklahoma

Kansas (1-6) at #15 Oklahoma State (6-1)

Kansas was oh so close to pulling off the upset of our lifetimes, alas it was not to be as Caleb Williams pulled off the miracle "legal forward handoff" sealing the Oklahoma victory instead. With the other team from Oklahoma suffering their first loss of the season at Iowa State and seeing how close the Jayhawks came to upsetting the Sooners, don't expect the Cowboys to sleepwalk against the Jayhawks this Saturday night [6:00 FS1] under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Pick: Oklahoma State

All game times central.

