    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
    Search
    Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    Big 12 football returns to a full slate for Week 9
    Author:

    Texas (4-3) at #16 Baylor (6-1)

    Two Texas teams that enjoyed Week 8 byes will start Week 9 action in the Big12 with the early kickoff in Waco, TX this Saturday [FuboTV 11:00 ABC]. Before the bye, Baylor was cruising, and the University of Texas had blown two leads in back-to-back losses. While the bye week may have favored the Longhorns, it won't be enough to stop the Bohannan train in Waco as the Longhorns defense faces one of the best offenses they have seen all year.

    Pick: Baylor

    #22 Iowa State (5-2) at West Virginia (3-4)

    Last week, Iowa State won a thriller in Ames to take down the undefeated 8th ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. West Virginia picked up a huge yet less thrilling victory over the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. The difference in the game this Saturday [1:00 ESPN+] is that unlike TCU, Iowa State boasts an excellent run defense that will shut WVU's offense down and allow the Cyclones to control the game.

    Pick: Iowa State

    TCU (3-4) at Kansas State (4-3)

    TCU fans, are you excited to watch Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson run the ball and then run the ball some more? This Saturday [2:30 ESPNU] will be the Deuce and Skylar show the fans in the Little Apple deserve, as TCU has no answers for teams that enjoy success on the ground.

    Pick: Kansas State

    Texas Tech (5-3) at #4 Oklahoma (8-0)

    Last week's Kansas-Oklahoma game was a thriller, one of the best games of the day. As shocking as that is to say, don't expect another OU letdown when the Texas Tech Red Raiders travel to Norman, Oklahoma this Saturday [2:30 ABC].

    Pick: Oklahoma

    Kansas (1-6) at #15 Oklahoma State (6-1)

    Kansas was oh so close to pulling off the upset of our lifetimes, alas it was not to be as Caleb Williams pulled off the miracle "legal forward handoff" sealing the Oklahoma victory instead. With the other team from Oklahoma suffering their first loss of the season at Iowa State and seeing how close the Jayhawks came to upsetting the Sooners, don't expect the Cowboys to sleepwalk against the Jayhawks this Saturday night [6:00 FS1] under the lights at Boone Pickens Stadium.

    Pick: Oklahoma State

    All game times central.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    USATSI_15109834
    Football

    Football: Week 9 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

    38 seconds ago
    Clint_WVU_Fans
    Football

    How TCU Fans Reacted During Loss To West Virginia

    7 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) eludes the Kansas State Wildcats rush during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    First Look: TCU Football at Kansas State

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17014225
    Football

    Football: TCU vs West Virginia Post Game Debrief

    22 hours ago
    Iowa State fans rush the field after the Cyclones football team beat No. 8-ranked Oklahoma State, 24-21, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames
    Football

    Week 8 Results: Poke Choke is not the only Top 10 Loss

    Oct 24, 2021
    TCU wide receiver Taye Barber runs away from West Virginia defenders in the 2019 game in Fort Worth.
    Football

    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Game Day Thread - Live!

    Oct 23, 2021
    Mar 4, 2018; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Lauren Heard (20) dribbles past Baylor Bears guard Alexis Morris (11) during the third quarter during the women's Big 12 Conference Tournament at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
    Basketball

    Women's Basketball Poll Watching: AP Preseason Top 25

    Oct 23, 2021
    Frog Alley pregame before a TCU football game
    Mem'ries Sweet

    The New Frog Alley Creates a Better Game Day Experience

    Oct 23, 2021