From the Carter to Your Living Room: Here are the Top 5 Horned Frogs in EA College Football 26
College Football 26 was officially released to the public on July 10. If you are planning on using the Horned Frogs, here are a few things you need to know. The Frogs are rated as a 79 Overall at 3.5 stars with a 79 Offense and an 81 Defense. Here are the top five Horned Frogs to look out for in the game and at the Carter this fall.
Bud Clark - 92 Overall
At the top of this list is none other than senior safety, Bud Clark. When hearing that name, my mind goes back to a 41-yard pick-six in Glendale, Arizona. Many TCU fans have fond memories of that moment and day overall. Some may even try to re-create it in EA College Football 26.
Clark finished that magical year for the Frogs with 45 total tackles, 35 of which were solo tackles. He also had five interceptions on the year, including his pick-six in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan.
In 2024, Clark had his best year to date on the field. He finished with 43 solo tackles and 67 total tackles. He tallied three interceptions as well. He continues to grow in his leadership and looks to take the next step in 2025.
Bud's best season to date in 2024 earned him a 92 overall rating in the new college football video game. He comes in as TCU's highest-rated player. His 91 rated speed makes him an exciting ballhawk in the TCU secondary. He also holds a 93 rating in play recognition and 89 zone coverage. These ratings make Bud Clark the second-highest rated safety in the game behind Ohio State's Caleb Downs.
Eric McAlister - 87 Overall
Second on this list is senior receiver Eric McAlister. He is heading into his second year as a Horned Frog, as he transferred down to Fort Worth after his sophomore campaign at Boise State.
In his first year in purple, the wideout led the Horned Frogs and the nation as 89.7% of his receptions went for first downs. The lengthy receiver averaged 19.7 yards per reception. He also finished his first year at the Carter with five receiving touchdowns.
His most memorable game in purple came against a certain school from Lubbock when he and the Frogs rallied from behind to beat the Red Raiders. McAlister took one 84 yards to the house with just over five minutes left to play which boosted the Frogs to a huge in-state victory.
Horned Frog fans are very excited to see what McAlister can do in his 2025 campaign and can get a sneak peak of the star wideout in College Football 26 as he is rated at an 87 overall. His speed of a 90 overall will definitely be a problem for your opponent's secondary just as it will be this fall at the Carter.
All of McAlister's receiving stats are over an 88 overall, which should prove to gamers that he is a very reliable wideout option. College Football gamers will have a lot of fun using McAlister, especially with the man who will be throwing to him...
Josh Hoover - 87 Overall
That man is none other than the Frogs' gunslinger, Josh Hoover. He does not need much of an introduction to Horned Frog Nation after his 2024 campaign, where he proved to be a top quarterback in the Big 12 conference and in the country.
In his sophomore campaign, Hoover was a team captain for the Frogs. Impressive is an understatement for the Heath, Texas native. He broke Trevone Boykin's single-season passing yard record with 3,949 passing yards on the year. He threw for 27 total touchdowns on the year while adding four more on the ground.
Hoover is a very exciting and proven talent that is guaranteed to have Horned Frogs fans out of their seats throughout the 2025 season. With the help of receivers like Eric McAlister, the Frogs' QB1 will hope to improve upon those monumental statistics from his sophomore year.
Those numbers clearly caught the eyes of the EA College Football 26 developers. Like McAlister, Hoover comes into the game with an 87 overall which is a three overall increase from last year's game.
Josh may be a little underwhelmed with his 75 speed rating, but other categories could redeem those underwhelming feelings. His throwing statistics are top-notch with a 92 rating in throw power, and all of his accuracy ratings (short, medium, and deep) totaling above an 87, with his deep accuracy of 90 overall being the highest. His throw on the run also comes in a little low at a 71 overall.
College football gamers and TCU fans will have a lot of fun playing with the Hoover to McAlister connection in this year's video game.
Namdi Obiazor - 84 Overall
Back to the defensive side of the ball, the fourth highest rated Horned Frog in College Football 26 is senior linebacker, Namdi Obiazor. The Minnesota power hitter is one of the heartbeats to Andy Avalos' defense.
In his third year as a Horned Frog in 2024, Obiazor placed second on the team with 81 total tackles, with 41 of them being solo tackles. He recorded his first career interception in purple against Long Island in the Frogs' home opener.
Obiazor and Clark bring a combined eight years of Power Five football experience to the Horned Frogs' defense. Andy Avalos will be very happy with his two senior leaders on the defensive side of the ball. Horned Frogs near and far will also be excited to watch these two at work this fall.
As for Obiazor's statistics in College Football 26, he comes in with an 84 overall player rating. His highest rating is his 90 overall toughness. He also brings along an 88 overall play recognition. Some may question his 83 speed rating and his 74 rating in toughness. However, Obiazor will be a fun player to use as a user linebacker in this year's game. Alongside Clark, Obiazor will be making plays in the game and at the Carter.
Devean Deal - 83 Overall
Rounding out this list is yet another experienced defensive player in senior edge rusher Devean Deal. The power rusher for the Frogs heads into his second year as a Frog in 2025 and looks to make a huge difference on the line coached by JaMarkus McFarland.
Before becoming a Frog in 2024, Deal had spent his earlier years in New Orleans as a member of the Green Wave. In 2023, he finished as an Honorable Mention player for the American Athletic Conference for Tulane while finishing with 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Last year for the Frogs, the El Paso Edge led the defense with 9.5 tackles for a loss while also totaling 5.5 sacks. He finished the year with 46 total tackles. Deal caused so much trouble to opposing offensive lines. Deal hopes to wreak absolute havoc in 2025 for the Horned Frog D-Line.
In College Football 26, Deal is the highest-rated defensive lineman on the Frogs. At right end, he carries 87 overall play recognition and power move ratings. He also holds an 89 overall pursuit rating. All to say, Deal will surely create havoc in the College Football 26. Expect your opponents to struggle in the pocket due to Deal's presence.
These five Horned Frogs will be super fun players to use in College Football 26. Enjoy taking the Horned Frogs to the top of college football in this year's game.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!