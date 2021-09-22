Gary Patterson Weekly Press Conference: Week 4 - SMU

TCU Horned Frogs Head Coach Gary Patterson held his weekly press conference ahead of the game against the SMU Mustangs. TCU battles SMU for the Iron Skillet on Saturday. Patterson says TCU is taking back what is theirs.

TCU Football held its weekly press conference on Tuesday, September 21. In addition to questions for Head Coach Gary Patterson, starters Ochaun Mathis, defensive end, and Wes Harris, offensive guard, were also available to members of the media.

TCU wants to take what is theirs. In the last eight meetings between TCU and SMU, TCU has won seven of those meetings. This is the 100th meeting between the two schools. There may be a lot of new faces on both teams, but there is still bad blood between them.

In yesterday's press conference, both players, Mathis and Harris, said it is personal. They want to get over this task so they can stay locked in on their bigger goal of winning a championship. Harris stated, “Your next game is your biggest game.” And, Mathis said, “SMU has no idea what they are in for.” Based on these players' perspectives, SMU is going to have a handful trying to stop that defensive line because they are hungry for a fresh taste of the Iron Skillet.

Head Coach Gary Patterson was all business in the press conference. After hearing that one of SMU's wideouts said TCU was scared to play them and that TCU missed an opportunity by not offering him to play for the Frogs, Patterson stated that he is focused on one game at a time, and he's not paying attention to all the antics. He also mentioned that both sides are going to come out making a statement, and they are going to do so with class. A lot of folks think TCU lost some street cred. But Coach Patterson said that TCU has not lost credibility anywhere; they are just focused on getting wins no matter the margin of the score.

TCU really does not care about all the antics. They are not worried about the boys on the east side of the Trinity River. They're coming to play Horned Frogs football and get back the Iron Skillet.