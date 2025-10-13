The Good, Bad, and Ugly of TCU's Brutal Loss to Kansas State
For TCU, this past weekend in Manhattan is likely one that they'll want to forget for years to come. Below, we've broken down what was good, what was bad, and what was especially ugly about the Frogs' recent loss to Kansas State.
With multiple mistakes on both sides of the ball against Kansas State, the Frog faithful everywhere can't help but feel like this one got away. Despite only being down one score at the half, Coach Sonny Dykes and the Frogs would allow a whopping 27 points in the second half en route to a 41-28 loss against the Wildcats.
Despite starting the season 3-0, TCU sits at 12th in the Big 12 with a 1-2 conference record. Now, with a talented Baylor team coming to Fort Worth this week, the TCU football program is likely in a win-out mentality based on their preseason expectations.
The Good: Kevorian Barnes Continues to Impress
Likely one of the only bright spots in the TCU loss was running back Kevorian Barnes. After returning from an injury he sustained in Week 2, the UTEP transfer totaled 81 yards on the ground over 12 rushing attempts. While Barnes didn't find the endzone this weekend, the running back was a workhorse for the Frogs...when he was given the chance.
Over the first two quarters of football, Barnes totaled 66 yards on only nine attempts. With over seven yards per carry, the Frogs were seemingly dominating the line of scrimmage, even if the scoreboard didn't show it. The only problem with Barnes's success on the ground? The running back only got three rushing attempts in the second half.
The Bad: There are Turnovers, and there are Critical Turnovers
With both teams knotted at 7-7 with just over two minutes to go, disaster struck for the Horned Frogs as a backwards pass quickly turned into a fumble recovery for a Kansas State touchdown. Things only got worse from that point going forward, as Josh Hoover would throw two interceptions during the second half in Manhattan.
On TCU's second drive of the third quarter, Wildcat linebacker Desmond Purnell caught Hoover sleeping on a short pass towards the Kansas State sideline. Purnell returned the interception for another defensive touchdown, bringing the score to 21-7 in favor of the Wildcats.
Hoover would throw another interception later in the game due to a tipped pass by Barnes that flew into the hands of Purnell for his second interception of the game. While Hoover threw for nearly 400 passing yards and three touchdowns, the turnovers in critical moments are what cost the Frogs in the end.
The Ugly: Struggling to Play in Hostile Environments
TCU's struggles on the road are among the more concerning takeaways from the recent loss to the Wildcats. While the Frogs haven't necessarily had recent success in Manhattan, the Frogs also lost a close conference opener to Arizona State out in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils have also been known for having one of the more hostile environments in college football.
Because they dropped two of their first three conference games, the Frogs' remaining schedule seems even more daunting than it was at the beginning of the season. TCU's remaining away games include trips to BYU, West Virginia, and Houston, each of which features a hostile environment similar to Arizona State and Kansas State.
If the Frogs still look to contend for a Big 12 title appearance, they'll need to overcome some formidable challenges beginning with this week's home game against Baylor.