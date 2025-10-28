Horned Frogs Secure Postseason Spot After Win in Morgantown
The postseason is the main goal for every college football program. For some, that means just getting to six regular-season wins and making a bowl, while for others the standard is a national championship. Whatever the level of expectation, participating in the postseason is important.
After TCU’s narrow, ugly, and confusing win against West Virginia in Morgantown last weekend, the Horned Frogs moved to 6-2, which means they’ll be playing in a bowl game come season’s end. It’s an accomplishment that didn’t used to mean much to the Frogs, but after several seasons of mediocrity from 2018-21 and 2023, playing at least one additional game following the grueling 12 contests already on the schedule probably means the world.
The Frogs Haven't Strung Together Success in Recent Seasons
The impending bowl appearance this season will be TCU’s second in a row. It’ll be the first time since the incredible run from 2014-18 that the Frogs are playing in a bowl for two consecutive years, which is somewhat surprising given the fact that this is a program that played for a national title just a couple of seasons ago.
When Sonny Dykes was hired by TCU following a 2021 campaign that saw the school dismiss the best head coach in the history of the program, the expectation set by both the athletic department and Dykes himself was to make it to the postseason on a consistent basis. Dykes’ ability to recruit the D-FW Metroplex, alongside his offensive scheme that had led SMU to heights not seen on the Hilltop in decades, made that dream a reality in Year One when the Frogs found themselves in the College Football Playoff.
After a disappointing 2023 that saw multiple confounding losses snowball into a 5-7 year, TCU rebounded with a 9-4 finish in 2024 that ended with a victory in the New Mexico Bowl over Louisiana. While the New Mexico Bowl is not the standard, it was still nice to play in a bowl. And now that the Frogs are back in business and are heading back to the postseason—in one way, shape, or form—it appears that at least some things are on the right track in Funky Town.
Where Will the Horned Frogs End Up?
Where TCU’s bowl game will be is still up in the air. At the moment, TCU Horned Frogs On SI projects that the Frogs will be headed to the Texas Bowl to take on Oklahoma on Dec. 27. Of course, that could change depending on how TCU fares the rest of the way. If the Frogs run the table, an appearance in the Big 12 championship game is probably imminent, which would mean a potential trip to the College Football Playoff would be in the cards. There’s also the chance that the Horned Frogs lose out and subsequently get shouldered with another lackluster bowl like they did last season.
The end-all, be-all is that TCU controls its fate, and if you told anybody in the Frogs' locker room—and the fan base, for that matter—that it’d be in this situation prior to the season, there’s a high probability they’d have taken it, no questions asked.