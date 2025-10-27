Frogs Quarterback Shares a Clear Message for the Rest of the Season
Following Saturday’s win over West Virginia, TCU quarterback Josh Hoover spoke to the media and shared what was a very clear message: “We have to win out.”
Hoover completed 24 of 39 for 247 yards and a touchdown. His favorite target against the Mountaineers was none other than Eric McAlister, who hauled in nine catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. It was a four-yard score that gave the Horned Frogs a 17-7 lead in the second quarter.
While the Frogs pulled out a gritty, hard-fought win in a hostile Morgantown environment, TCU left valuable points on the field. The Frogs were held scoreless through their opening two possessions in the second half after being forced to punt and failing on a 4th and 2 at the West Virginia 30.
The Frogs amassed just 343 total yards on Saturday as well. That is the fewest yards by the TCU offense since putting up 269 yards against Arizona State in late September. Hoover’s 247 yards were also the fewest since posting 242 against the Sun Devils.
Hoover made it clear, “If we want to go where we want to go, we have to win out. That’s something we think we’re capable of. If we play our best football, we prepare and do what we’re supposed to do… that we can have a chance to win all those games.”
It was the same sentiment from head coach Sonny Dykes, who appeared exhausted following the win. Although the Frogs are dealing with several injuries on both sides of the football, “We gutted it out, and we found a way. We did what we had to do to win the game,” Dykes said.
The key against West Virginia that allowed TCU to leave Morgantown with a victory was playing clean football. The offensive line only allowed one sack, and the offense took care of the football. When winning the turnover battle, or tying it as the Frogs did on Saturday, TCU is 27-4 under Dykes.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
While TCU now sits 6-2 overall and 3-2 in Big 12 play, there remains a whole lot of football to be played. They will take a much-needed bye week before hosting the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) on Nov. 8.
But then, the Frogs will have two road games against No. 10 BYU and No. 22 Houston, and a home matchup against No. 17 Cincinnati to close out the regular season. The rest of the season is in front of the Frogs, but execution come gameday is what stands between TCU and four more wins.