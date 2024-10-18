How To Watch Listen, And Keep Up With TCU At Utah
The TCU Horned Frogs are back after a bye week as they are set for arguably their biggest test of the season. They will be taking on the Utah Utes on the road.
TCU enters this game with a .500 record of 3-3 and on a one-game losing streak. In their last time out, the Horned Frogs lost to the Houston Cougars, handing them their third loss on the season. The final score of this game was 30-19 in favor of the Cougars. The last time the Horned Frogs won was on September 28, when the Horned Frogs would have a comeback win and defeat the Kansas Jayhawks.
TCU is led through the storm by Josh Hoover at QB and Jack Bech at WR. Bech has 702 yards on the season with 39 catches and 7 touchdowns. His season is going so well that the Horned Frogs may even see him up for the Biletnikoff award, which is given out to the best wide receiver that season. Hoover is also having a solid season now, throwing for over 2000 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions to show for it.
Utah is coming off a rough patch as well despite being 4-2. Utah would drop the last two games to two different teams in Arizona. They lost to Arizona State most recently and the Arizona Wildcats a few weeks before with their bye week separating the contests.
Here is all of the viewing and listening details for the game.
- When: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- Time: 9:30 PM CT
- Line: -3.5 Utah
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: 61.9% Utes, 38.1% Horned Frogs
- TV: ESPN
- Listen: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 383, TuneIn
- Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network
- Live Updates: KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread, sponsored by the Men's Collection
