How To Watch Listen, And Keep Up With TCU vs. Texas Tech
The TCU Horned Frogs have another conference matchup on deck. The good guys in Purple will take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in what is set to be the Horned Frogs' biggest test yet.
Last time out, the Horned Frogs defeated the Utah Utes, who have been on a downhill trajectory. The final score ended up being 13-7, as the Horned Frogs won on the road. This pushes the Horned Frogs to a 4-3 record. Texas Tech is 5-2 entering this game. Baylor defeated the Red Raiders in their last matchup, as they lost the game 59-35. This was the most points the Red Raiders have allowed all season long. Although Texas Tech has a good record, a large percentage of their games they haven’t looked great.
TCU is now two games away from a bowl game, with only five chances to get there. A win in this game would greatly push the chances up the ladder for the Horned Frogs to have a postseason contest. Texas Tech is in a great position to have a postseason game, as they are only one win away. The Red Raiders are technically still in playoff contention, so a loss to the Horned Frogs could spoil their chances as a whole.
How to Watch, Listen and Keep up with Game Updates - TCU vs. Texas Tech
- When: Saturday, October 26, 2024
- Time: 2:30 PM CT
- Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- Betting Line: -6.5 TCU
- Total Line: 66.5
- Money Line: +195 TCU
- Watch: FOX with Tim Brando, Devin Gardner, and Josh Sims
- TCU Player To Know: Josh Hoover (QB)
- Texas Tech Player To Know: Tahj Brooks (RB)
- Radio: KZPS 92.5 FM, SiriusXM 162/199, and TuneIn with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse, and Elvis Gallegos
- Spanish Radio: KTNO 620 AM, Varsity Network with Miguel Cruz, Rolando de Luna
- Live Updates: KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.