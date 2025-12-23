How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
The fourth of this season’s Carabao Cup quarter-final matches will be staged under the Emirates Stadium floodlights on Tuesday as Arsenal host Crystal Palace.
Palace’s European excursions delayed the last eight meeting with the Gunners, but the hold up does mean the sides know their semi-final opponents: Chelsea. Manchester City and Newcastle United await in the final for one of the three London clubs.
Arsenal will be favourites to reach the showpiece event despite having won the EFL Cup just twice previously. The Gunners currently lead the Premier League table and have generally been unflappable this season, losing just twice across all competitions.
Palace will be aiming to throw a spanner in the works, buoyed by recent triumphs in the FA Cup and Community Shield, but they will be considered sizeable underdogs for the trip to north London.
Here is how to watch the knockout action unfold live.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Not in use
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace on TV, Live Stream
Those in the United Kingdom have a range of options for the clash. For those without any paid subscriptions, ITV 1 and ITVX will show the game, as will STV in Scotland. However, Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the fixture via their Main Event and Football channels, as well as on Sky GO.
There are no live broadcasts in Mexico, but those in the United States and Canada are more fortunate.
Americans will be able to watch via Paramount+, while those in Canada have access on DAZN and fuboTV.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
Paramount+
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Not televised
What’s Next for Arsenal, Crystal Palace?
Arsenal have two matches in between Christmas and New Year’s Day, both of which will be staged at the Emirates. Brighton & Hove Albion are their first visitors, followed by a crunch clash with surprise title challengers Aston Villa.
Palace have just one more match this calendar year after their Arsenal trip, with a clash against out-of-sorts Tottenham Hotspur to come at Selhurst Park. They then face a third consecutive London adversary when they host Fulham on New Year’s Day.