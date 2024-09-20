How To Watch, Listen, & Get Live Updates - TCU At SMU
The TCU Horned Frogs are set for their fourth game of the season.
They will be taking on the SMU Mustangs in a road test. The Mustangs are also entering their fourth game, similarly to the Horned Frogs. Both teams are coming off a close loss in their last contest. The Horned Frogs are 2-1 with a loss to UCF despite being up 21 points at one point in the game. The Mustangs are also 2-1 and dropped the game against BYU by a score of 18-15.
The TCU Horned Frogs will be led through battle by star quarterback Josh Hoover and his dynamic duo Jack Bech who has 350 yards receiving.
On the other hand, SMU will be led by Kevin Jennings, who was once again named the starting QB. Preston Stone will spend another week coming off of the bench despite arguably being the more talented signal caller. Many fans of a plethora of different teams have spoken out about this situation with similar thoughts.
Here is all of the viewing details needed for this game on Saturday.
- Game Day: Saturday, September 21st, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT
- TCU Record: 2-1
- SMU Record: 2-1
- TCU Player To Watch: Jack Bech
- SMU Player To Watch: Kevin Jennings
- Watch: The CW Network
- Listen: KZPS (92.5 FM), SiriusXM (Channel 383), or TuneIn radio; Spanish broadcast on KTNO (620 AM) or Varsity App
- Live Updates: KillerFrogs' Game Day Thread
- ESPN Matchup Predictor: SMU 53.8%, TCU 46.2%
- Line: -2 TCU
- Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
This is a big test for the Horned Frogs as they look to get back on pace with a road game win.
