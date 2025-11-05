How to Watch, Listen & Get Live Updates to the TCU vs. Iowa State Game
The Horned Frogs are well-rested coming off a bye, finding themselves not quite out of the Big 12 title race. A win for TCU keeps the team and its conference title hopes alive and extends the Frogs' winning streak to three games. A loss is a gut punch. Nobody likes gut punches.
TCU leads the all-time series against the Iowa State Cyclones 9-6, but Sonny Dykes and company have not bested the Cyclones since 2022, when TCU rolled Iowa State 62-14. That is the only win the Horned Frogs have over the Cyclones since 2019. Iowa State started the season as the No. 22 team in the AP Poll and climbed to as high as No. 12. However, the team has faltered hard, coming into Saturday's matchup as the losers of four straight games. The Cyclones have not won a football game since September 27. That will be 42 days on Saturday.
TCU vs. Iowa State - Game Details
Date: Saturday, November 8
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Television: Fox Sports with Connor Onion and Mark Helfrich
Radio: Horned Frogs Sports Network KZPS 92.5 FM, iHeart Radio App/Varsity App/Riff Ram App with Brian Estridge, Marshall Newhouse and Elvis Gallegos
Spanish Radio: KWRD 100.7 FM with Miquel Cruz and Roberto Ramirez
Live Updates: KillerFrogs.com Fan Forum
This forum is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source of how fans feel at that moment on a host of topics. The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action and up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you! Follow in real-time as fans react to the game. See what they are saying - the good, the bad, and the ugly - about the game.
FOLLOW LIVE! (link will be updated a few hours prior to kickoff)
TCU vs. Iowa State - Game Notes
Following an in-season bye, TCU is 4-1 under head coach Sonny Dykes.
Saturday's game is TCU's Hail all Heroes game. TCU will recognize and honor members of the armed services throughout the game.
Saturday's game against Iowa State will begin a four-game stretch to end the season that will pit TCU against four straight teams that are either currently ranked in the AP Poll or have been ranked in the AP Poll at some point during the season.
TCU receiver Eric McAlister leads the conference in catches of 20+ yards with 15. That number also makes him second nationally.