TCU Dominates Jackson State 115-64 In Non-Conference Finale

TCU men's basketball had its best offensive game in years on Monday night. The Horned Frogs beat Jackson State 115-64 when everything seemed to click to close out the non-conference schedule.

Jamie Dixon's squad shot 65% from the field, 48% from three-point range, and 100% from the free throw line, all highs for the season. The Frogs' 115 points were the most points they have scored in a game since they had 120 on Grambling in 2001.

It was the offensive outpour that TCU was waiting for, and Coach Dixon credited the result to the 36 assists to just eight turnovers the Frogs had. That was the first time TCU had 30 or more assists in a game since they had 31 against Eastern Michigan in 2018.

Jamie Dixon said TCU’s 36 assists were the most impressive part of their offense vs. Jackson State. pic.twitter.com/mvck9tkyh6 — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 30, 2025

The Frogs had six players score in double figures: David Punch (20), Micah Robinson (19), Xavier Edmonds (16), Liutauras Lelevicius (15), Kayden "Bugg" Edwards (14), and Jace Posey (12). That is the first time TCU has done that since against Texas Tech on February 2, 2023.

It was career-high scoring nights for Robinson and Edwards. However, a man with no points in Brock Harding may have had the most impressive game of the night, pouring in ten assists with no turnovers.

Posey was showing off his athleticism once again with highlight dunks. However, the redshirt sophomore's most impressive one of the night did not even end up counting.

Jace Posey just had the greatest dunk that didn't count you will see. pic.twitter.com/D4RmDnZI3W — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 30, 2025

The Frogs won pretty much every statistic matchup against the Tigers. TCU forced 17 turnovers to their own eight, out-rebounded JSU 36-26, and had 12 steals to their three just to name a few.

This game was massive for a TCU team that was searching for a complete game in the non-conference, especially with some of their struggles against lesser opponents. To wrap up the last game heading into Big 12 play brings a ton of confidence for Saturday in the conference opener against Baylor.

Speaking of Scott Drew's team, the Bears made headlines when they added James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick and professional center, as a midseason acquisition last Wednesday. Dixon gave his thoughts on the matter in the postgame presser, talking about the lack of rules in today's college basketball.

TCU HC Jamie Dixon gives his thoughts on the state of college basketball after Baylor’s addition of pro center James Nnaji. pic.twitter.com/AFHqXysjbK — Nick Girimonte (@GirimonteNicky) December 30, 2025

The full press conferences are below as TCU talks about this historic offensive outing and preparing to begin conference play with their rivals Saturday.

Postgame Press Conferences - Jackson State vs. TCU

Jamie Dixon

David Punch, Kayden "Bugg" Edwards, and Micah Robinson

