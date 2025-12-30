TCU Dominates Jackson State 115-64 In Non-Conference Finale
In this story:
TCU men's basketball had its best offensive game in years on Monday night. The Horned Frogs beat Jackson State 115-64 when everything seemed to click to close out the non-conference schedule.
Jamie Dixon's squad shot 65% from the field, 48% from three-point range, and 100% from the free throw line, all highs for the season. The Frogs' 115 points were the most points they have scored in a game since they had 120 on Grambling in 2001.
It was the offensive outpour that TCU was waiting for, and Coach Dixon credited the result to the 36 assists to just eight turnovers the Frogs had. That was the first time TCU had 30 or more assists in a game since they had 31 against Eastern Michigan in 2018.
The Frogs had six players score in double figures: David Punch (20), Micah Robinson (19), Xavier Edmonds (16), Liutauras Lelevicius (15), Kayden "Bugg" Edwards (14), and Jace Posey (12). That is the first time TCU has done that since against Texas Tech on February 2, 2023.
It was career-high scoring nights for Robinson and Edwards. However, a man with no points in Brock Harding may have had the most impressive game of the night, pouring in ten assists with no turnovers.
Posey was showing off his athleticism once again with highlight dunks. However, the redshirt sophomore's most impressive one of the night did not even end up counting.
The Frogs won pretty much every statistic matchup against the Tigers. TCU forced 17 turnovers to their own eight, out-rebounded JSU 36-26, and had 12 steals to their three just to name a few.
This game was massive for a TCU team that was searching for a complete game in the non-conference, especially with some of their struggles against lesser opponents. To wrap up the last game heading into Big 12 play brings a ton of confidence for Saturday in the conference opener against Baylor.
Speaking of Scott Drew's team, the Bears made headlines when they added James Nnaji, a 2023 NBA draft pick and professional center, as a midseason acquisition last Wednesday. Dixon gave his thoughts on the matter in the postgame presser, talking about the lack of rules in today's college basketball.
The full press conferences are below as TCU talks about this historic offensive outing and preparing to begin conference play with their rivals Saturday.
Postgame Press Conferences - Jackson State vs. TCU
Jamie Dixon
David Punch, Kayden "Bugg" Edwards, and Micah Robinson
Recommended Articles
Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.Follow girimontenicky