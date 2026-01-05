TCU Lands Commitment From Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year

The Horned Frogs continue to make solid portal moves shortly after it opened. All moves that should make TCU fans happy or at least hopeful. News broke Sunday evening that the Horned Frogs landed a huge Commitment From Conference USA Co-Defensive Player of the Year Jacob Fields. TCU On SI’s JD Andress confirmed the report and gathered more information on this.

It’s been a big day for the Horned Frogs. After quarterback Josh Hoover entered the transfer portal and committed to Indiana, TCU moved quickly to find its future under center. This evening, TCU found its answer to two major holes: quarterback and safety.

The Horned Frogs found a massive piece to their defensive unit tonight as they added a very talented safety who will help fulfill the void left by Bud Clark as he heads to the NFL Draft. Jacob Fields will have no easy task, but he is more than capable of protecting the deep field.

Fields, a 5'11, 188 lb. free safety, comes to TCU from Louisiana Tech, where he appeared in 36 games in the past three seasons for the Bulldogs, including 21 straight starts from 2024-2025. Over the past three seasons, he has become increasingly talented, emerging as one of Conference USA’s most productive and consistent defenders.

Jacob Fields' Career Statistics Total Tackles Solo Tackles Forced Fumbles Interceptions Pass Deflections 2023 0 0 0 0 0 2024 54 34 0 2 4 2025 91 50 0 3 5

The Melissa, Texas native is a reliable playmaker who has a high motor and can cover the length of the field quickly. Fields has an excellent football IQ and great anticipation, consistently putting himself in position to make tackles and break up plays. He is very good at slowing down the run, displaying quick and solid tackling form, and a willingness to play hard and physical, despite not being the largest-framed player.

Fields' skills stand out among the best, as he reads quarterbacks well in zone coverage and possesses excellent vision and acceleration to create turnovers and turn them into explosive plays. Fields' adaptability allows him to rotate between deep safety responsibilities and box alignments, making him a valuable piece in any defensive scheme.

TCU On SI’s very own JD Andress was able to speak with him about why he chose to commit to TCU, and this is what he had to say: “I’m a Texas kid, so being an hr from the crib is a dream so my family can see me play. The coaches were straightforward and had strong cohesiveness in the program. I feel like I can be an additional piece to bring the city another trophy.”

TCU fans should be highly optimistic about the work Sonny Dykes and his crew have done. There is still a lot of work to be done, but there is a lot to be excited about just hours after the portal opened.

Next Moves For The Frogs

The transfer portal will remain open until January 16, 2026, and the Frogs will utilize it to enhance and upgrade their team—specifically, the offensive line, receiving corps, and certain defensive pieces. The Frogs have good bones, but need to improve a few more positions to feel even better about their upcoming season with a new-looking staff.

