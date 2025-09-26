Killer Frogs

It's Friday Night Lights in the Desert - Our Staff Makes Their Predictions

Our staff makes their picks as the Horned Frogs travel to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Barry Lewis

Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) celebrates during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) celebrates during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
It's Friday Night Lights, this time from Tempe, Arizona. The #24 TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0) open up Big 12 conference play facing the defending conference champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0).

The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU. Arizona State enters with a 3-1 record, including wins over Northern Arizona, Texas State, and Baylor. The Sun Devils' lone loss was on the road to Mississippi State.

But, three games into the season, how is our staff doing with their score predictions? Last week, we were all unanimous with our picks of TCU winning. Ryder came the closest with a prediction of 33-17 (actual was 35-24). Brett, though, remains on top of our leaderboard, as he has come the closest both games this season, so he sits atop the leaderboard.

Andrew is the only one at 2-1, with all others at 3-0. Andrew was the only one to pick the Tar Heels to win in Week One. Behind Brett is Ryder in second place, based on his closest pick in Week Three. Next is Nick and Tori, based on their cumulative point differential, which is lower than everyone else at 3-0.

What does our staff think about the game this week? Our team is looking for a tight game, as our average point differential is less than one touchdown (5.7 points). Though the score will be tight, our staff is unanimous in picking TCU to bring home the skillet.

Staff Leaderboard after Week Four

Place

Name

Wins

Losses

Closest

Cumulative Differential

1

Brett

3

0

2

46

2

Ryder

3

0

1

78

3 (tie)

Nick

3

0

0

52

3 (tie)

Tori

3

0

0

52

5

Ian

3

0

0

55

6

Davis

3

0

0

57

7

Barry

3

0

0

62

8

Ryann

3

0

0

64

9

Mac

3

0

0

65

10

Zion

3

0

0

69

11

JD

3

0

0

74

12

Carson

3

0

0

76

13

Nate

3

0

0

79

14

Andrew

2

1

0

64

Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Arizona State Sun Devils

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) scores a touchdown in front of SMU Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon
Sep 20, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) scores a touchdown in front of SMU Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the SMU Mustangs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Andrew Bauhs (2-1) - TCU 33-31
Barry Lewis (3-0) - TCU 30-28
Brett Gibbons (3-0, two closest predictions)- TCU 31-27
Carson Wersal (3-0) - TCU 29-23
Davis Wilson (3-0) - TCU 27-20
Ian Napetian (3-0) - TCU 27-24
JD Andress (3-0) - TCU 31-28
Mac Walters (3-0) - TCU 38-20
Nate Cross (3-0) - TCU 48-35
Nick Girimonte (3-0) - TCU 29-28
Ryann Zeller (3-0) - TCU 31-28
Ryder Solberg (3-0, one closest prediction) - TCU 33-17
Tori Couch (3-0) - TCU 28-21
Zion Trammell (3-0) - TCU 31-26

Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.

TCU versus Arizona State will be played on Friday, September 26, at 8 p.m. CT at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, and can be seen on FOX.

Published
Barry Lewis
BARRY LEWIS

Barry is the managing editor/publisher of TCU Horned Frogs On SI and oversees a team of 15+ writers, photographers, and podcasters covering all 22 of TCU’s sports. He writes on football, basketball (men’s and women’s), baseball, men’s tennis, and other sports as needed. His weekly articles include Big 12 Power Rankings and Poll Watching during the football, basketball, and baseball seasons. He is a frequent guest on one of the many podcasts that TCU Horned Frogs On SI writers host covering football, baseball, basketball, and other sports. Barry is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He has represented TCU Horned Frogs On SI at the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, the 2023 College Football National Championship, the 2023 College World Series, the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tennis National Championship, Big 12 Football Media Days, and Big 12 Basketball Media Days. Barry has followed TCU sports since the Jim Wacker days. He is an avid sports fan and traveler, and he loves any opportunity to see a sporting event in person. He has been to 18 of the 30 MLB ballparks, experienced game day at 25 college football stadiums, seen 21 NFL stadiums, and been to 16 bowl games.

