It's Friday Night Lights in the Desert - Our Staff Makes Their Predictions
It's Friday Night Lights, this time from Tempe, Arizona. The #24 TCU Horned Frogs (3-0, 0-0) open up Big 12 conference play facing the defending conference champions, the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0).
The Horned Frogs enter the contest with wins over North Carolina, Abilene Christian, and SMU. Arizona State enters with a 3-1 record, including wins over Northern Arizona, Texas State, and Baylor. The Sun Devils' lone loss was on the road to Mississippi State.
But, three games into the season, how is our staff doing with their score predictions? Last week, we were all unanimous with our picks of TCU winning. Ryder came the closest with a prediction of 33-17 (actual was 35-24). Brett, though, remains on top of our leaderboard, as he has come the closest both games this season, so he sits atop the leaderboard.
Andrew is the only one at 2-1, with all others at 3-0. Andrew was the only one to pick the Tar Heels to win in Week One. Behind Brett is Ryder in second place, based on his closest pick in Week Three. Next is Nick and Tori, based on their cumulative point differential, which is lower than everyone else at 3-0.
What does our staff think about the game this week? Our team is looking for a tight game, as our average point differential is less than one touchdown (5.7 points). Though the score will be tight, our staff is unanimous in picking TCU to bring home the skillet.
Staff Leaderboard after Week Four
Place
Name
Wins
Losses
Closest
Cumulative Differential
1
Brett
3
0
2
46
2
Ryder
3
0
1
78
3 (tie)
Nick
3
0
0
52
3 (tie)
Tori
3
0
0
52
5
Ian
3
0
0
55
6
Davis
3
0
0
57
7
Barry
3
0
0
62
8
Ryann
3
0
0
64
9
Mac
3
0
0
65
10
Zion
3
0
0
69
11
JD
3
0
0
74
12
Carson
3
0
0
76
13
Nate
3
0
0
79
14
Andrew
2
1
0
64
Staff Predictions - The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Arizona State Sun Devils
Andrew Bauhs (2-1) - TCU 33-31
Barry Lewis (3-0) - TCU 30-28
Brett Gibbons (3-0, two closest predictions)- TCU 31-27
Carson Wersal (3-0) - TCU 29-23
Davis Wilson (3-0) - TCU 27-20
Ian Napetian (3-0) - TCU 27-24
JD Andress (3-0) - TCU 31-28
Mac Walters (3-0) - TCU 38-20
Nate Cross (3-0) - TCU 48-35
Nick Girimonte (3-0) - TCU 29-28
Ryann Zeller (3-0) - TCU 31-28
Ryder Solberg (3-0, one closest prediction) - TCU 33-17
Tori Couch (3-0) - TCU 28-21
Zion Trammell (3-0) - TCU 31-26
Do you agree with our picks? Let us know what you think the final score will be.
TCU versus Arizona State will be played on Friday, September 26, at 8 p.m. CT at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, and can be seen on FOX.