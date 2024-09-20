Keys to the Game: TCU at SMU
Sonny Dykes and TCU Football are coming off their first loss of the season after blowing a 21-point lead and losing to UCF 35-34. The Frogs have a tremendous opportunity to bounce back as they face the SMU Mustangs in the battle for the Iron Skillet at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Saturday.
But for TCU to come home with a win, they will have to focus on these keys to the game.
Stretch the field:
Josh Hoover and the TCU offense must continue stretching the field vertically. The Frogs showed their ability to do so against UCF last week, when Hoover took the top off the defense and found Jack Bech for a 50-yard score.
With the ability to stretch the field, this offense becomes multi-dimensional. Not only will it provide a deep shot, but it opens up more options underneath and in the middle of the field for other key players including Savion Williams and J.P. Richardson. The Frogs need to further involve Williams, who was held to just four catches for 37 yards against UCF.
While Williams did catch two touchdown passes, he is a vital piece to this offense that needs to be found.
Stop the ground game:
The TCU defense got manhandled by UCF on the ground. The Knights ran a staggering 292 yards–the bulk of that coming from R.J. Harvey, who totaled 183 and two touchdowns.
Against a team like SMU, the Frogs will need to bring pressure and fill the holes. It is imperative this defense gets push against the Mustangs’ offensive line to set back their full backs.
Contain Kevin Jennings:
Quarterback Kevin Jennings stepped in for SMU after Preston Stone was benched against BYU. Jenning went 15-for-32 for 140 yards. While throwing an interception, Jenning also ran for 38 yards on nine carries.
It will be crucial for TCU to bring pressure and keep Jennings in the pocket. He has shown his ability to run and escape from danger, but it is time for this TCU defense to step up and not allow Jennings to have a field day.
With Jennings in at quarterback, he still remains an unknown entity–something that could hurt the Frogs. But this Frogs defense will have a chip on their shoulder after what happened against UCF and it is their time to prove their worth.
The Frogs will take on the Mustangs on Saturday at 4:00pm (CST) with streaming available on The CW.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.