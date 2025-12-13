TCU Women’s Basketball Thriving Behind Elite Defense

The folks of Dallas-Fort Worth have heard for months that defense wins championships. While that phrase might fall on deaf ears for some, it certainly holds a kernel of truth as it pertains to TCU women’s basketball and how it has performed through the early goings of the 2025-26 campaign.

With 10 games under their belt, the Horned Frogs lead the nation in several key defensive statistical categories, with points allowed being chief among them. Mark Campbell’s squad is letting up just 48.5 points per game — an astronomical figure that fans of TCU women’s basketball couldn’t even dream of being a reality just a couple of seasons ago. Alas, it is, and the Horned Frogs have ridden that defense all the way to an undefeated record and a No. 8 ranking in the AP poll.

One of the Best Defenses in America

Marta Suarez shoots a three-pointer in TCU women's basketball's 93-57 win over UTRGV at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, TX. | Parker Neal

An even closer look at the numbers shows that TCU’s defense is as dominant as it has ever been. The Horned Frogs rank first in Division I in opponent field goal percentage, as teams are shooting a measly 29 percent against the team in purple and white.

Additionally, the Frogs’ length and size in the interior — the team is the tallest in Division I with an average height of 6-foot-2.5 — has allowed them to collect 6.9 blocks per game, good enough for seventh in the country. Kennedy Basham and Clara Silva have been throwing block parties seemingly every night, as the two have combined for 41 of the team’s 69 rejections so far this season. Maddie Scherr, who wasn’t able to play during 2024-25 due to a back injury, has the third most at 10.

Does Defense Alone Win Championships?

Contrary to the beliefs of some front offices in professional basketball, having a great defense on its own doesn’t deliver trophies. Scoring is still a necessary part of the equation. Luckily for TCU, it also has that in its back pocket.

The Horned Frogs are the only team in Division I that’s averaging at least 85 points per game while allowing fewer than 50 points per game. So, if one wants to know how to become a dominant force in college basketball, that statistic lays it all on the table. Score in bunches with potent players who can put it in the hoop from anywhere on the court while also preventing the other team from mounting any resistance, and one has itself a winning formula.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

After a week off following a win over UTEP on Dec. 6, TCU will kick its season back into gear against Jacksonville on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. It will then face UAPB before playing Kansas State in the Big 12 opener on Dec. 20.

