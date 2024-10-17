Keys to the Game: TCU at Utah
The Horned Frogs enter this week 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12. After their 30-19 loss at home to the Houston Cougars, the Frogs rested with a bye week which provided more time to prepare for Saturday’s matchup with the Utah Utes.
For the Frogs to get back on track, they will have to stick to these keys to the game in Salt Lake City.
Get ahead early:
It is imperative that Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs establish their brand of football early. Not only should this include a free-flowing offense that can impose the rushing game, but also a disciplined, penalty-free outlook.
Granted, Rice-Eccles Stadium is a hostile environment for any team. But if TCU can get ahead early and control the tempo, they will have a positive outlook on the rest of the game. Falling behind like they did to Houston a few weeks ago is unacceptable, but with this in mind, Utah will do their best to bait the Frogs into playing a tight and nitty gritty contest for 60 minutes.
Not to mention, the Frogs are 0-3 when trailing at halftime.
Stop the rushing game:
Perhaps the biggest challenge in Saturday’s game will be running Micah Bernard. The senior from Long Beach, CA has rushed for 676 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 6.6 yards per carry and 112.6 yards per game.
He’s eclipsed the century mark four times this season and also has a single receiving touchdown to go with it.
With quarterback Cam Rising out for the year, the Utes will turn to true freshman Isaac Wilson. He’s filled in for Rising throughout this season, but with Wilson taking the snaps, it is almost guaranteed the Utes will focus on the ground game.
Take care of the football:
Turnovers have come in abundance this season for the Frogs–not in a good way. Over the last three games, the TCU offense has turned the ball over 12 times. This includes six interceptions and six fumbles.
If TCU wants to give themselves a chance to win, they must take care of the football. This also means converting on key 3rd downs and making trips to the redzone count.
TCU takes on Utah on Saturday with kickoff slated for 9:30 p.m. (CST).
