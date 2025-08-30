Keys to the Game: TCU Football Takes on the Tar Heels
In perhaps one of the most anticipated college football games of the season, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs travel to take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in a Monday night matchup on Labor Day.
It is a new era in Chapel Hill as the program will begin their reign under six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. With all the ongoing external noise surrounding Monday’s showdown, the Frogs will need to execute in two distinct facets of the game.
Protect Josh Hoover and link early with Eric McAlister:
One of the most exciting aspects of this year’s team is the sheer amount of returners. While the Frogs lost key offensive pieces to the NFL Draft, Eric McAlister will play an integral role in TCU’s success in the air.
The connection between him and Josh Hoover was tantalizing in 2024. In his first season in Fort Worth, McAlister became one of the nation’s top receivers, reeling 39 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 19.5 yards per catch and led the nation with 89.7% of his receptions being for first downs.
But to unleash McAlister’s abilities, the Frogs offensive line will have to provide time and space for Hoover. While Hoover can indeed move well, it is not in TCU’s interest to have Hoover leave the pocket too often.
Hoover can take the Frogs to special places, but it is severely dependent on his ability to stay in the pocket and find his targets.
Contain Gio Lopez and win the line of scrimmage:
Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez was named the UNC starter for Bill Belichick’s college coaching debut. The transfer from South Alabama will have a lot on his hands with what is a beat up offensive line.
With that said, Lopez had a successful season prior throwing for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Frogs defense will need to be aware of his ability to escape the pocket as he ran for 463 yards last season with the Jaguars.
The Deal brothers, Markis and Devean, will need to play a disruptive role if the Frogs want to pressure UNC’s quarterback. This TCU defense had 26 sacks a year ago which was best for 4th in the Big 12. Other returners on defense including Namdi Obiazor and Klaben Elarms-Orr must stay alert to jump on Lopez the minute he takes off. TCU will also heavily rely on veteran safety Bud Clark to be disciplined alongside Channing Canada and Jamel Johnson.
The Frogs are favored in their 2025 season opener against the Tar Heels, but North Carolina comes in with several unknowns that can be seen as positives and negatives, one of which is the program’s turnover. There are 72 new players on UNC, including 41 transfers. It is a new team with a fresh, unproven look that TCU will have to adapt to as the game progresses.
If TCU’s defense can shut down the run game, and pressure Lopez early the success will come. Alternatively, the Frogs offensive line will need to protect Hoover and allow him space and time to step up in the pocket and find his weapons.