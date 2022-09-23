Keys to the Game: TCU at SMU

Heading into the Battle for the Iron Skillet, the Horned Frogs remain the only undefeated team in all of Texas at 2-0. This will be Sonny Dykes’ fourth time coaching in the Iron Skillet game, but his first in Horned Frogs purple.

TCU Football is coming off a bye week following a stellar performance against Tarleton State that saw the Horned Frogs victorious 59-17. Max Duggan generalled in the backfield and completed 23 of 29 for 390 passing yards and five touchdowns. With Chandler Morris sidelined due to injury, it was Duggan and the freshman, Sam Jackson, that took the reins against the Riders.

Dykes will look to continue this positive start to the season with a statement win against his former team, Southern Methodist University on Saturday. But for the Frogs to continue at the highest level, they must execute these keys on gameday:

Pressure Tanner Mordecai:

The Frogs will have to apply the utmost pressure on Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who has thrown for 1,103 yards and ten touchdowns in just three games for SMU. Despite coming off the back of a loss to the Maryland Terrapins, Moredcai threw for over 350 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Last season, Mordecai proved troubling for the TCU defense as they conceded four touchdowns and 245 passing yards in a 42-34 loss at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

If the TCU defensive line can sustain pressure on Mordecai, he will have less time to stay in the pocket and find top receiver Rashee Rice downfield, forcing him to hurry and make rushed decisions. Although a talented quarterback, in pressured situations, the Waco native can be careless with the ball.

SMU Quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) SMU Athletics

Contain the Passing Game:

Rice, a senior, has been exceptional for the Mustangs this season with 491 receiving yards and three touchdowns in just three games. Rice’s most explosive game this campaign was in the Mustangs’ loss to the Terrapins where he had 11 receptions for 193 yards. In addition to Rice, the Mustangs have a well-rounded receiving core that includes Jordan Kerly, who had four receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Aside from Rice and Kerly, the majority of the Mustangs passing game is by committee. The Mustangs often find ways to get everybody involved which can prove difficult for defenses.

Protect Max Duggan:

It’s a staple in football to protect your quarterback, and that’s what TCU will have to do to earn their third consecutive win of the season. With Morris sustaining an injury against Colorado, the offensive line needs to protect Duggan at all costs. Protecting your quarterback and giving him more time in the pocket, allows for him to make better throws with less pressure.

Much of Duggan’s success against Tarleton can be attributed to the fact that he was allowed time in the pocket through the tremendous blocking and play of the offensive line.

The Horned Frogs will have quite the test on Saturday, and by executing on these keys to the game, Sonny Dykes and his team have an exciting opportunity to come out victorious in this year's Iron Skillet contest.

