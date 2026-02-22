No. 12 TCU Women's Basketball Returns to Fort Worth to Face Iowa State

TCU women’s basketball (24-4 overall, 12-3 Big 12) returns to Schollmaier Arena on Sunday seeking to extend its home winning streak to 41 games against the Iowa State Cyclones (21-6, 9-6).

The No. 12 Horned Frogs are in sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference standings following No. 15 Baylor’s loss at No. 20 Texas Tech on Wednesday. Iowa State is in seventh place, sitting one game ahead of Arizona State, Utah, and Kansas State.

Wins over Iowa State and at Cincinnati on Feb. 25 will guarantee TCU at least a share of the conference title and the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.

Last Time Out: TCU

TCU took care of business against Houston on Wednesday, winning 72-50. Forward Marta Suarez led all scorers with 21 points alongside nine rebounds. Guards Olivia Miles and Veronica Sheffey broke double digits with 18 and 11 points, respectively. Suarez and Miles knocked down eight of TCU’s 11 3-pointers.

The Horned Frogs never trailed, led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter, and held the Cougars to a season-low 23.3% shooting (14-of-60).

Last Time Out: Iowa State

Iowa State took down Arizona State 90-64 during its midweek game. Center Audi Crooks posted a 28-point, 12-rebound double-double while guard Jada Williams scored 26 points and dished out eight assists. The Cyclones got a key starter back against the Sun Devils as guard Addy Brown played in her first game since suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. Brown contributed six points, six assists and seven rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Cyclones used a 19-2 run over the third and fourth quarters to break open a 10-point game. Arizona State shot 36% (22-of-61) from the field while Iowa State made a blistering 53.2% (33-of-62), including 50% (8-of-16) from 3-point range.

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) looks for a shot around Kansas State Wildcats guard Brandie Harrod (3) and guard Taryn Sides (11)during the first quarter in the Big-12 conference women’s basketball on Feb. 15, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Iowa State

The Cyclones started this season with high expectations as the projected second-place team in both the Big 12 coaches and media preseason polls, and with a top-25 ranking. Everything went as planned initially with a 12-0 nonconference record and a 2-0 start in Big 12 play. Then Brown went out with the injury, opponents figured out a way to minimize Crooks’ impact, and a 0-5 skid ensued.

A win at Cincinnati on Jan. 21 helped bring optimism back to the season, and the Cyclones have now won seven of their last eight games. With Brown back in the lineup, Iowa State becomes more versatile and deeper at the guard position. Even though Iowa State will fall short of preseason expectations, it remains a dangerous team, especially with Crooks on the court.

Crooks averages 25.4 points per game, second-best nationally, on 65% shooting and 7.7 rebounds. TCU can match her 6-4 height with either 6-4 forward Marta Suarez or 6-7 centers Clara Silva and Kennedy Basham. Crooks, however, carries more weight on her frame than most opponents and uses that size advantage to back them down and finish near the rim. It’s difficult to completely stop Crooks, but throwing double teams and forcing teammates to knock down shots is one way to neutralize her.

Williams has emerged as Iowa State’s second-leading scorer in Brown’s absence with 15.1 points per game. She also dishes out 7.4 assists per game and paces the Cyclones with 127 3-point attempts per game on 30.7% shooting.

While Crooks is a focal point on offense, the guards can keep the Cyclones alive with sharp shooting from 3-point range. Iowa State makes a conference-best 37.3% (228-of-611) from three, led by guards Arianna Jackson at 46% and Kenzie Hare at 40%. Brown also made 41% from deep before the injury.

Up Next

TCU and Iowa State square off on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. in a nationally televised showdown on ESPN, with the Horned Frogs' 40-game home winning streak hanging in the balance.

Recommend Links