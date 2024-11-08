Keys to the Game: TCU v. Oklahoma State
After suffering a heartbreaking 37-34 loss to Baylor in Waco last weekend, Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) have a chance to bounce back at home against a depleted and struggling Oklahoma State (3-6, 0-6 Big 12).
Led by head coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have lost six games in a row–the longest losing streak in two decades under Gundy. While the Frogs will have their eyes set on getting back in the winning column, it is imperative the team follows these keys to the game to secure bowl eligibility on Saturday.
Stop Ollie Gordon II:
While Ollie Gordon II is Oklahoma State’s largest threat posing the Frogs, he has faced struggles this season. He’s rushed the ball 146 times for 593 yards on the season, averaging 4.1 yards per carry–the lowest in his collegiate career.
Despite his yards per carry being down, Gordon has found the endzone nine times on the ground. Not to mention he’s caught 23 passes for 128 yards (5.6 yards per reception) and a touchdown.
But against a struggling TCU defense that allows 176.2 rushing yards per game there is no doubt the Cowboys will attack that weak spot of the Frogs.
Spread the ball offensively:
There is no doubt the Frogs offense can be successful against Oklahoma State’s defense, but it is crucial that TCU employs their brand of football early.
The Cowboys pass defense ranks 110th in the nation, allowing 255 yards per game, while their run defense ranks 133rd in the country, conceding 248.1 yards per game. With that said, TCU will have every opportunity to pick the Cowboys defense apart, but it is the execution that is crucial.
Josh Hoover will need to be given time in the pocket to assess his targets. If the offensive line can’t give him time, Hoover will result in rushing through his reads, causing further problems offensively.
Equally important is the Frogs rushing game. The offensive line will need to win the line of scrimmage and get push in order for TCU’s running backs to find holes and space to exploit.
While TCU has rotated through several running backs this season, one of the most potent forces on the ground game has been Savion Williams. This season he has run the ball for 213 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.
Minimize yards after contact:
This has been an issue defensively for TCU all season long. Just from the naked eye, the Frogs have shown immense struggles in tackling their opponents. Whether it is tackling too high and players bouncing off or not wrapping the ankles, the Frogs have allowed too many opponents to slip away for larger gains.
Especially when it comes to third-down, the Frogs must ensure a tighter defense. Against the Bears on Saturday, the Frogs allowed Baylor to convert on 8-of-15 third down attempts.
Against a team like Oklahoma State, the Frogs defense has a golden opportunity to impose itself from the outset.
TCU will host Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 9 with kickoff at 6 p.m. from Amon. G. Carter Stadium.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.