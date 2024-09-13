Keys to the Game: TCU v. UCF
The TCU Horned Frogs had what some call a clean-up game against Long Island a week ago. In a matchup where the Frogs were going to be heavily favored, it was TCU’s job to execute in every facet of the game–and they did.
This week brings a new challenge, perhaps the first true test of this young season, with the University of Central Florida Knights rolling into town. It also marks the beginning of a new era, as it is the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
For TCU to kickstart this matchup in the right direction, the Frogs will have to be on high alert against the Knights. Here are three keys to the game:
Stop the UCF Rushing Game
Perhaps the most dangerous piece of the Knights' offense is redshirt senior running back RJ Harvey. The Orlando native currently sits 8th in the nation with 268 rushing yards, surpassing the century mark in each of the first two games. He totaled 142 yards and two touchdowns against New Hampshire before his 126 yards and four touchdowns against Sam Houston State last weekend.
Not to mention, Harvey is efficient when he gets the ball in his hands. When compared to other running backs with a minimum of 30 carries this season, Harvey is tied for 2nd in yards per carry, averaging 8.9. He sits behind Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and is tied with University of Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid.
For TCU to stop the running game, the defensive line will have to obtain a considerable amount of push. They will have to win the line of scrimmage and force the UCF offensive line on their back foot. But with a talented running back comes a talented offensive line.
Bring Pressure and Contain KJ Jefferson
A crucial key for the Frogs is to bring the pressure. Andy Avalos’ defense has shined through the first two games of the season. The defense has grown in abundance in terms of maturity and style. Focused on bringing the pressure, the Frogs need to hurry KJ Jefferson and get to him quickly.
Jefferson hasn’t been stellar this season when it comes to passing. Granted, with a tremendous ground game, he hasn’t had to be the star for UCF. Through two games, Jefferson is 19-for-29 with 333 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson has yet to attempt more than 15 passes in a game this season.
But TCU needs to be on high alert for Jefferson’s ability to run. He’s carried the ball 20 times for 89 yards this season, and with a TCU defense that shows blitz more often than not, he will be presented with more opportunities to escape. TCU simply needs to be mindful of how many are rushing and where they can attempt to close running lanes down for Jefferson.
Stretch the Field
On the offensive side of the ball, TCU has an opportunity to flex its muscles against what appears to be a solid UCF defense.
Josh Hoover has been incredibly sharp to begin the season. He enters Saturday with a 71.6% completion percentage and has slung the pigskin for 620 yards and four touchdowns. But this TCU offense still has yet to unlock a crucial part of the offense–the deep ball.
It’s clear that TCU’s offense prefers the occasional short dump-off before finding its main targets with over-the-middle crossing routes. But at times, the offense can become one-dimensional if and when they fail to stretch the field.
If TCU can take the top off the UCF defense, it will further allow for more space over the middle for medium passes downfield.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.