Know Your Foe: Georgia Football Players to Watch Ahead of the National Championship

Key players from the Bulldogs to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday.

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, January 9. Here are some key players on the Michigan team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #13 Stetson Bennett

Three-star Quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia. Senior

The 5-11 190 lb. quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Just like TCU's Max Duggan, Bennett was also a Heisman Finalist. He has a good arm and can make deep throws downfield. Bennett is also very knowledgeable about making plays and changing them at the line. TCU must prepare for a pass-heavy offense because they have a far different game plan than Michigan.

Stetson Bennett's Career Statistics

Stetson Bennett2019202020212022

Attempts

27

155

287

429

Completions

20

86

185

292

Completion %

74.1%

55.5%

64.5%

68.1%

Yards

260

1,179

2,862

3,823

Average

9.6

7.6

10.0

8.9

Touchdowns 

2

8

29

23

Interceptions

1

6

7

7

Long

28

82

89

83

Sacks

0

5

14

9

Ratings

172.0

128.7

176.7

157.3

RB #6 Kenny McIntosh

Four-star Running Back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Senior

Despite Georgia being a pass-heavy offense, the 6-1 210 lb. running back is still very talented and essential to this offense. McIntosh can be a dangerous back; he combines speed and size to fight for yards. He is also very patient and waits for holes in the line to open up. McIntosh is also very dangerous in open field. TCU did an excellent job stopping the run against Michigan, so I don't think they should worry too much. However, they don't need to let their guard down.

Kenny Mcintosh's Career Statistics

Kenny Mcintosh2019202020212022

Rushing Attempts

25

47

58

142

Rushing Yards

174

251

328

779

Rushing Average

7.0

5.3

5.7

5.5

Rushing Touchdowns

2

1

3

10

Rushing Long

62

32

59

52

TE #19 Brock Bowers

Four-star Tight End from Napa, California. Sophomore

Bowers standing at 6-4 230 lbs., is one of the best, if not the best tight end in college football. He is a speedy player for his size and has excellent athleticism. He leads Georgia in Receiving Yards and has been the team's number-one target. TCU's greatest challenge will be stopping Bowers from getting open. They will have to be extremely careful, or he could be a problem.

Brock Bower's Career Statistics

Brock Bowers20212022

Receptions

56

56

Yards

882

790

Average

15.8

14.1

Touchdowns

13

6

Long

78

89

WR #84 Ladd McConkey

Three-star Wide Receiver from Chatsworth, Georgia. Sophomore

The 6-0 185 lb. receiver is the team's most targeted wide receiver. McConkey is very athletic and has a lot of speed. He runs excellent inside routes. However, he is not very tall, so TCU will have to meet his speed to cover him, which I think the Frogs can do since they are one of the quickest defenses.

Ladd Mcconkey's Career Statistics

Ladd Mcconkey20212022

Receptions

31

53

Yards

447

674

Average 

14.4

12.7

Touchdowns

5

5

Long

60

37

DL #88 Jalen Carter

Five-star Defensive Lineman from Apopka, Florida. Junior

The 6-3 300 lb. defensive lineman is one of the best defensive players in the nation. He causes many problems for offenses because he is powerful and quick. Carter has excellent instincts and can locate the ball quickly. In addition, he is very good at spinning through lines. The TCU O-Line is very talented and can handle the challenge, just like they managed Michigan's large defensive front.

Jalen Carter's Career Statistics

Jalen Carter&nbsp;202020212022

Total Tackles

14

37

30

Solo Tackles

11

17

14

Assisted Tackles

3

20

16

Pass Deflections 

0

1

3

Sacks

0

3

3

CB #5 Kelee Ringo

Five-star Cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona. Sophomore

The 6-2 210 lb. cornerback is one of the top secondary players in the country. He has the ability, due to his size, to cover larger receivers and tight ends. He loves zone coverage and closes on routes quickly. He is a very explosive player that TCU should watch out for because he can cover any player on the field.

Kelee Ringo's Career Statistics

Kelee Ringo20212022

Total Tackles

34

41

Solo Tackles

26

37

Assisted Tackles

8

4

Sacks

1

0

Interceptions

2

2

