Know Your Foe: Georgia Football Players to Watch Ahead of the National Championship
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, January 9. Here are some key players on the Michigan team that TCU fans should know before the game.
QB #13 Stetson Bennett
Three-star Quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia. Senior
The 5-11 190 lb. quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Just like TCU's Max Duggan, Bennett was also a Heisman Finalist. He has a good arm and can make deep throws downfield. Bennett is also very knowledgeable about making plays and changing them at the line. TCU must prepare for a pass-heavy offense because they have a far different game plan than Michigan.
|Stetson Bennett
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Attempts
27
155
287
429
Completions
20
86
185
292
Completion %
74.1%
55.5%
64.5%
68.1%
Yards
260
1,179
2,862
3,823
Average
9.6
7.6
10.0
8.9
Touchdowns
2
8
29
23
Interceptions
1
6
7
7
Long
28
82
89
83
Sacks
0
5
14
9
Ratings
172.0
128.7
176.7
157.3
RB #6 Kenny McIntosh
Four-star Running Back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Senior
Despite Georgia being a pass-heavy offense, the 6-1 210 lb. running back is still very talented and essential to this offense. McIntosh can be a dangerous back; he combines speed and size to fight for yards. He is also very patient and waits for holes in the line to open up. McIntosh is also very dangerous in open field. TCU did an excellent job stopping the run against Michigan, so I don't think they should worry too much. However, they don't need to let their guard down.
|Kenny Mcintosh
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
Rushing Attempts
25
47
58
142
Rushing Yards
174
251
328
779
Rushing Average
7.0
5.3
5.7
5.5
Rushing Touchdowns
2
1
3
10
Rushing Long
62
32
59
52
TE #19 Brock Bowers
Four-star Tight End from Napa, California. Sophomore
Bowers standing at 6-4 230 lbs., is one of the best, if not the best tight end in college football. He is a speedy player for his size and has excellent athleticism. He leads Georgia in Receiving Yards and has been the team's number-one target. TCU's greatest challenge will be stopping Bowers from getting open. They will have to be extremely careful, or he could be a problem.
|Brock Bowers
|2021
|2022
Receptions
56
56
Yards
882
790
Average
15.8
14.1
Touchdowns
13
6
Long
78
89
Read More
WR #84 Ladd McConkey
Three-star Wide Receiver from Chatsworth, Georgia. Sophomore
The 6-0 185 lb. receiver is the team's most targeted wide receiver. McConkey is very athletic and has a lot of speed. He runs excellent inside routes. However, he is not very tall, so TCU will have to meet his speed to cover him, which I think the Frogs can do since they are one of the quickest defenses.
|Ladd Mcconkey
|2021
|2022
Receptions
31
53
Yards
447
674
Average
14.4
12.7
Touchdowns
5
5
Long
60
37
DL #88 Jalen Carter
Five-star Defensive Lineman from Apopka, Florida. Junior
The 6-3 300 lb. defensive lineman is one of the best defensive players in the nation. He causes many problems for offenses because he is powerful and quick. Carter has excellent instincts and can locate the ball quickly. In addition, he is very good at spinning through lines. The TCU O-Line is very talented and can handle the challenge, just like they managed Michigan's large defensive front.
|Jalen Carter
|2020
|2021
|2022
Total Tackles
14
37
30
Solo Tackles
11
17
14
Assisted Tackles
3
20
16
Pass Deflections
0
1
3
Sacks
0
3
3
CB #5 Kelee Ringo
Five-star Cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona. Sophomore
The 6-2 210 lb. cornerback is one of the top secondary players in the country. He has the ability, due to his size, to cover larger receivers and tight ends. He loves zone coverage and closes on routes quickly. He is a very explosive player that TCU should watch out for because he can cover any player on the field.
|Kelee Ringo
|2021
|2022
Total Tackles
34
41
Solo Tackles
26
37
Assisted Tackles
8
4
Sacks
1
0
Interceptions
2
2
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.