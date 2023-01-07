Know Your Foe: Georgia Football Players to Watch Ahead of the National Championship

The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, January 9. Here are some key players on the Michigan team that TCU fans should know before the game.

QB #13 Stetson Bennett

Three-star Quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia. Senior

The 5-11 190 lb. quarterback is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Just like TCU's Max Duggan, Bennett was also a Heisman Finalist. He has a good arm and can make deep throws downfield. Bennett is also very knowledgeable about making plays and changing them at the line. TCU must prepare for a pass-heavy offense because they have a far different game plan than Michigan.

Stetson Bennett 2019 2020 2021 2022 Attempts 27 155 287 429 Completions 20 86 185 292 Completion % 74.1% 55.5% 64.5% 68.1% Yards 260 1,179 2,862 3,823 Average 9.6 7.6 10.0 8.9 Touchdowns 2 8 29 23 Interceptions 1 6 7 7 Long 28 82 89 83 Sacks 0 5 14 9 Ratings 172.0 128.7 176.7 157.3

RB #6 Kenny McIntosh

Four-star Running Back from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Senior

Despite Georgia being a pass-heavy offense, the 6-1 210 lb. running back is still very talented and essential to this offense. McIntosh can be a dangerous back; he combines speed and size to fight for yards. He is also very patient and waits for holes in the line to open up. McIntosh is also very dangerous in open field. TCU did an excellent job stopping the run against Michigan, so I don't think they should worry too much. However, they don't need to let their guard down.

Kenny Mcintosh 2019 2020 2021 2022 Rushing Attempts 25 47 58 142 Rushing Yards 174 251 328 779 Rushing Average 7.0 5.3 5.7 5.5 Rushing Touchdowns 2 1 3 10 Rushing Long 62 32 59 52

TE #19 Brock Bowers

Four-star Tight End from Napa, California. Sophomore

Bowers standing at 6-4 230 lbs., is one of the best, if not the best tight end in college football. He is a speedy player for his size and has excellent athleticism. He leads Georgia in Receiving Yards and has been the team's number-one target. TCU's greatest challenge will be stopping Bowers from getting open. They will have to be extremely careful, or he could be a problem.

Brock Bowers 2021 2022 Receptions 56 56 Yards 882 790 Average 15.8 14.1 Touchdowns 13 6 Long 78 89

WR #84 Ladd McConkey

Three-star Wide Receiver from Chatsworth, Georgia. Sophomore

The 6-0 185 lb. receiver is the team's most targeted wide receiver. McConkey is very athletic and has a lot of speed. He runs excellent inside routes. However, he is not very tall, so TCU will have to meet his speed to cover him, which I think the Frogs can do since they are one of the quickest defenses.

Ladd Mcconkey 2021 2022 Receptions 31 53 Yards 447 674 Average 14.4 12.7 Touchdowns 5 5 Long 60 37

DL #88 Jalen Carter

Five-star Defensive Lineman from Apopka, Florida. Junior

The 6-3 300 lb. defensive lineman is one of the best defensive players in the nation. He causes many problems for offenses because he is powerful and quick. Carter has excellent instincts and can locate the ball quickly. In addition, he is very good at spinning through lines. The TCU O-Line is very talented and can handle the challenge, just like they managed Michigan's large defensive front.

Jalen Carter 2020 2021 2022 Total Tackles 14 37 30 Solo Tackles 11 17 14 Assisted Tackles 3 20 16 Pass Deflections 0 1 3 Sacks 0 3 3

CB #5 Kelee Ringo

Five-star Cornerback from Scottsdale, Arizona. Sophomore

The 6-2 210 lb. cornerback is one of the top secondary players in the country. He has the ability, due to his size, to cover larger receivers and tight ends. He loves zone coverage and closes on routes quickly. He is a very explosive player that TCU should watch out for because he can cover any player on the field.

Kelee Ringo 2021 2022 Total Tackles 34 41 Solo Tackles 26 37 Assisted Tackles 8 4 Sacks 1 0 Interceptions 2 2

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.