Know Your Foe: Houston Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Houston Cougars on Friday, October 1. Here are some key players on the Houston team that TCU fans should know before the game.
Coach Sonny Dykes emphasized that even though Houston has stuggled they still have some talented pieces on their roster.
QB #1 Donovan Smith
At 6'5" and 235 lbs., veteran quarterback Donovan Smith is an imposing presence on the field. Known for his athleticism and strong build, Smith has showcased a quick release and the ability to throw from multiple arm angles. His physicality also makes him a threat on the ground, as he can pick up crucial yards with his legs. However, despite his potential, Smith has struggled to find a rhythm this season, with decision-making issues leading to costly turnovers. When he protects the football, he plays at a high level, but he’ll be looking to turn things around—and what better way than by upsetting the Horned Frogs? TCU will need to prepare for yet another dual-threat quarterback who can attack through the air or on the ground.
Donovan Smith's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2021- Texas Tech
1,181
7
2
146.3
2022- Texas Tech
1,505
12
8
133.8
2023- Houston
2,801
22
13
135.5
2024- Houston
681
2
6
115.7
RBs #21 Stacy Sneed and #26 Re'Shaun Sanford II
This dynamic duo has been impressive to watch, often flying under the radar despite their contributions. Both players share similar builds, showcasing quickness and athleticism, but each brings a fresh burst of energy whenever they're on the field. They constantly keep defenses on their toes. TCU has struggled to contain the run at times this season, though they made significant strides in their performance against Kansas. To come out on top, they'll need to continue building on that momentum.
Stacy Sneed's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
76
501
5
6.6
2023
48
282
1
5.9
2024
36
217
1
6.0
Re'Shaun Sanford II's Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2024
34
170
0
5.0
WRs #5 Stephon Johnson and #0 Joseph Manjack IV
This junior receiving duo has been one of the few bright spots for the team this season. Stephon Johnson is incredibly quick and elusive, running crisp routes that make him difficult to cover. His burst of speed allows him to create separation with ease. Meanwhile, Joseph Manjack IV excels at making contested catches and uses his height to match up well against taller defensive backs. His ability to run deep routes makes him a constant end zone threat. TCU must find a way to neutralize this pair, or they could provide Houston with the momentum they need to secure a victory.
Stephon Johnson's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
17
293
2
17.2
2023
24
277
3
11.5
2024
15
174
1
11.6
Joseph Manjack IV's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
7
67
0
9.6
2022
15
158
1
10.5
2023
46
577
6
12.5
2024
10
146
2
14.6
LB #44 Michael Batton
At 6'1" and 220 lbs., the University of Louisiana Monroe transfer has been a standout addition to the Cougar defense. Batton currently leads the team in total tackles this season, showcasing his physicality and strong run-stopping ability. Known for his hard-hitting style and tackling efficiency, he has become a key defensive force. TCU will need to find a way to jumpstart their run game if they hope to get past Batton and this formidable Houston defense.
Michael Batton's Season Statistics
Total Tackles
Solo Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2022
49
31
0
1
0
2023
79
30
0.5
0
0
2024
36
31
2
0
0
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.