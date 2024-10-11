Know Your Foe: Players TCU Should Watch The Rest of The Season
The TCU Horned Frogs have six regular season matchups remaining - Utah, Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arizona, and Cincinnati. Here are key impact players that TCU should keep on their radar as they prepare to face these opponents.
Utah QB #7 Cameron Rising
The 6'2", 220 lb. Cam Rising, now in his seventh season, is set to return from injury just in time to face the Horned Frogs. When healthy, Rising has been one of the most dominant quarterbacks in college football. He excels as a pocket passer, staying poised and unaffected by pressure, and his extensive experience allows him to make smart reads and accurate throws. An exceptional game manager, Rising's6'2" presence makes Utah a serious contender for the Big 12 Championship this season. While TCU has been strong against the passing game, Rising's top-tier quarterback talent will require the Horned Frogs to be fully prepared, assuming he returns at full health.
Cam Rising's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2020
45
0
1
79.7
2021
2,493
20
5
146.7
2022
3,034
26
8
149.0
2024
346
7
0
241.9
Texas Tech RB #28 Tahj Brooks
The Horned Frogs are no strangers to standout running back Tahj Brooks, who racked up 146 rushing yards on 31 carries against them last season. The 5'10", 230 lb. 5th-year senior has been one of the nation’s top backs for a while, and he’s only gotten better—arguably placing him among the top five running backs in college football. Brooks is a powerful runner with excellent strength, consistently breaking tackles. His patience and field vision allow him to find yardage on almost every carry. A true Swiss Army knife, Brooks excels not only as a runner but also as a blocker, picking up blitzes to protect his quarterback, and he’s a reliable check-down option with solid hands. As a workhorse back who rarely tires and can handle 30-plus carries a game, Brooks will be a major threat. TCU’s run defense has struggled this season, and unless they can quickly fix those issues, this matchup could become a tough one for the Frogs.
Tahj Brooks' Career Statistics
Carries
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
69
255
4
3.7
2021
87
568
7
6.5
2022
147
691
7
4.7
2023
290
1,541
10
5.3
2024
124
679
7
5.5
Baylor LB #11 Keaton Thomas
The 6'2", 224 lb. sophomore linebacker Keaton Thomas has emerged as one of the Bears' top defensive threats this season. Leading the team in both total and solo tackles, Thomas has been a disruptive force on the field. His quickness, physicality, and ability to cover receivers, along with his effectiveness in slowing down opposing rushing attacks, make him a key player to watch. TCU will need to play smart against Thomas, as any mistakes could prove costly with him on the field.
Keaton Thomas' Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2024
32
49
0
1
Oklahoma State WR #1 De'Zhaun Stribling
It may come as a surprise that I didn't choose Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, who is arguably the best back in the Big 12. However, Gordon has struggled this season, and it’s hard to overlook what De'Zhaun Stribling has accomplished. Stribling has been extremely impressive and has established himself as one of the top receivers in college football. The 6'2", 200 lb. junior has an ideal build for a receiver, combined with excellent hands. He's exceptional at winning contested catches, even in traffic, and is a threat at every level of the field, making him a dangerous player to defend. His precise route-running also keeps defensive backs on their toes. While TCU has done a solid job of slowing down opposing passing games, Stribling has been a tough challenge for defenses all season, and the Frogs will need to work extra hard to keep him in check.
De'Zhaun Stribling's Career Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2021
44
471
5
10.7
2022
51
602
5
11.8
2023
14
198
1
14.1
2024
29
556
4
19.2
Arizona WR #4 Tetairoa McMillan
The 6'5", 212 lb. receiver, Tetairoa McMillan, will be one of the largest and most talented wideouts TCU faces this season. He’s had a strong season so far, quickly becoming Arizona’s young quarterback Noah Fifita’s go-to target. McMillan has been a consistent threat all year, even setting Arizona's single-game receiving yards record with 304 yards on ten catches. His size and hands create a constant mismatch for defenders, making him particularly difficult to stop on jump balls, especially in the end zone. Despite his large frame, McMillan excels at creating separation, though he rarely needs it. TCU will need to be well-prepared for him, as McMillan and Fifita could easily get hot.
Tetairoa McMillan's Season Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
2022
39
702
8
18.0
2023
90
1,402
10
15.6
2024
37
664
4
17.9
Cincinnati QB #2 Brendan Sorsby
Brendan Sorsby doesn’t get the recognition he deserves. The 6'3", 228 lb. quarterback has been outstanding this season, helping Cincinnati post impressive offensive numbers. After spending his first two seasons at Indiana, Sorsby has come to Cincinnati looking to make a name for himself, and he’s done just that. A solid game manager, he has a strong arm and displays great patience, taking excellent care of the football. While he’s not a major threat with his legs, Sorsby has shown he can escape the pocket when necessary and has even picked up a few rushing touchdowns. He rarely makes mistakes, so the Horned Frogs will need to find a way to disrupt his rhythm if they want to come away with a win.
Brendan Sorsby's Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2022
8
0
1
27.9
2023
1,587
15
5
130.4
2024
1,481
12
1
165.6
