TCU Falls From No. 1 to No. 12 as the Big 12 Baseball Momentum Rankings Enter Week 5

Big 12 baseball did a 180 from last weekend. Nine of the Big 12 teams swept their series this week, compared to only two last weekend. That's incredible. The entire conference came out swinging in the final tune-up before conference play begins.

These rankings measure who is playing the best right now. Series results, run differential, defensive execution, and opponent quality drive the model. Last week's position matters only as a baseline. This week's execution is everything.

Here's how the Big 12 enters Week 6 and Big 12 play.

Tier 1 - Fast Lane

1. Texas Tech - SWEEP | +33 RD | 48 H | 1 E | Record 10-4

Last Week #1 - Biggest Momentum Builder

Tech may not have started off hot in Week 1, but they are on fire now. They hold the top spot for two weeks in a row. A ton of hits. A ton of runs. Only one error the entire weekend against Penn State. Texas Tech is playing with a level of consistency and discipline that no other Big 12 team could match.

But will they hold up when the schedule gets real?

2. Baylor - SWEEP | +13 RD | 27 H | 1 E | Record 9-6

Last Week: Construction Zone - BIGGEST CLIMB

Baylor has risen from the Construction Zone to #2. For weeks, they had all kinds of red flags heading into Big 12 play. Then they swept Air Force, including a shutout in the opener. They did enough on offense and played clean defense, committing only one error over the weekend. Granted, this was only one weekend, but a sweep with one error and a shutout earns respect, regardless of opponent. Welcome to the Fast Lane, Bears.

3. Arizona State - SWEEP | +41 RD | 50 H | 2 E | Record: 11-4

Last Week: #11 - Major Mover

Arizona State is one of the better stories in the Big 12 right now. They just rolled on Loyola Marymount, outscoring the Lions 50-9 over three games. There's a catch, though. That offense faces TCU next weekend in Tempe to open Big 12 play. Was it just a mirage? Circle March 13-15 on your calendar to find out.

4. Kansas State - SWEEP | +26 RD | 41 H | 2 E | Record:11-4

Last Week: T4 - Classic K-State

K-State continues to quietly take care of business, flying under the radar. This model keeps putting them near the top, and the model doesn't care about narrative. At 12-4 entering conference play, Kansas State is one of the most dangerous teams nobody is talking about.

5. Utah - SWEEP | +14 RD | 32 H | 2 E | Record: 9-5

Last Week: #14 (Construction Zone) -

RESURRECTION OF THE WEEK

Well, this was a surprise. The Utes had a big turnaround from the previous weekend. They pulled off one of the more remarkable single-week reversals in the brief history of this column. They will head into conference play coming off a three-game shutout sweep - that's momentum and exactly what this model tracks. Granted, Grand Canyon's line-up isn't what they'll be facing in the Big 12, but for now, Utah is alive and dangerous.

6. Houston - SWEEP | +15 RD | 31 H | 3 E | Record: 10-5

Last Week: T-4

Houston started #1 in these rankings, then tumbled. They have quietly rebuilt momentum and are back in the Fast Lane after sweeping Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Can their offense stay consistent when the games actually count in the Big 12 gauntlet?

7. UCF - SWEEP | +10 RD | 34 H | 1 E | Record 9-5

Last Week: T-4

The Knights swept Murray State by playing clean defense. Their offense is starting to click with 34 hits across the weekend. UCF started off in the construction zone, but after 2 sweeps, they are definitely relevant heading into conference play.

8. Arizona - SWEEP | +20 RD | 38 H | 4 E | Record: 6-9

Last Week: #14 (Construction Zone)

For the first time, Arizona is no longer the anchor of these rankings after sweeping Fresno State. But four errors over the weekend and an overall losing record entering Big 12 play, the Wilcats need to start rewriting their story immediately. At least they are entering on an up note.

9. Cincinnati - SWEEP | +26 RD | 38 H | 4 E | Record: 13-4

Last Week: T-4

Let this sink in: Cincinnati has the best overall record in the Big 12. Like Kansas State, the Bearcats have been flying under the radar. This week's sweep of UC San Diego, including a 16-1 blowout in the opener, adds to the growing body of evidence that Cincinnati came to compete in the Big 12. They will certainly need to address their errors, but a 13-4 record means this team is legitimate.

Tier 2 - In the Mix

10. West Virginia - WIN | +16 RD | 32 H | 3 E | Record: 10-3

Last Week: #3

West Virginia won the series against Columbia, but they also lost a game to an Ivy League program. Now, some schools on this list may like to brag that their tuition rivals the Ivy League, but you never hear anyone bragging about beating an Ivy League team in sports. So, West Virginia has some red flags. They are in a good position entering Big 12 play, but they'll need sharper execution when the schedule arrives.

11. Oklahoma State - WIN | +3 RD| 29 H | 1 E | Record: 11-4

Last Week: #2

Feast or famine. OSU got run-ruled in Game 1 by Gardner-Webb. But then the Cowboys snapped out of it and won Game 2 and Game 3 by a combined 20-3.

12. TCU - WIN | +5 RD | 26 H | 3 E | Record 9-6

Last Week: #1

TCU won the series, and they needed every bit of it. In Game 1, the Frogs looked like a top-20 team. Mason Brassfield finally got the game he'd been waiting for with a career high in strikeouts.

Then came the doubleheader on Sunday. TCU led 4-0 heading into the sixth inning, but then it all fell apart. Tulane gave the TCU bullpin a gut-punch, scoring six unanswered runs to ultimately win the game 4-8.

Game 3, a seven-inning doubleheader finale, started with Tulane scoring runs in the opening inning, but TCU answered and took the lead in the second. The Frogs survived a scare in the seventh to close out 4-3.

The Frogs enter Big 12 play at 9-6 (still No. 17 per the last poll with updated rankings not out), heading to Tempe to face Arizona State (11-4) on March 13-15. It's time for the Frogs to put it all together.

13. Kansas - WIN | -4 RD | 23 H | 6 E | Record 10-5

Last Week #13

KU won the series but earned the dubious distinction of most errors by any Big 12 team this weekend - not exactly the award they were hoping for. To add insult to injury, the Jayhawks lost to Saint Thomas in Game 3, 2-13. Ouch.

They have already had to recalibrate once this season, so they know the fall isn't short. They enter conference play with real questions about their consistency and defensive reliability.

Tier 4 - Construction Zone

14. BYU - SWEPT | -13 | 38 H | 2 E | Record 6-8

Last Week: #8

BYU is one of two teams in the Big 12 below .500. They were also the only team not to win their series. Not only did they not win, but they got swept. Not only did they get swept, they got swept at HOME. Not only did they get swept at home, they got swept at home by the BAPTISTS, the Cal State Baptists to be exact. Let that sink in.

The Road to Omaha Opens

All of this said, none of it will mean anything come Friday when Big 12 play begins.

The Momentum Rankings end here. The KillerFrogs Big 12 Power Rankings debut next week - A resume-first model that will account for conference record, quality wins, and how teams are performing when the schedule is real. From here, what the teams do in March is what defines the season.

A few things to think about as conference play opens:

TCU at Arizona State: Arizona state just dropped fifty hits in three games. TCU must execute fully.

Cincinnati enters conference play as the Big 12's best overall record at 13-4, yet no one is talking about them.

Kansas enters with six errors in their final pre-conference series.

BYU and Arizona both enter conference play below .500.

The Road to Omaha starts now.

For deeper analysis, game thread, and TCU-specific discussion, head to the forums at KillerFrogs.com - the largest online community covering TCU athletics. Lowering office productivity since 1997.