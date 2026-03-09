After getting rained out on Saturday, the No. 17-ranked TCU Horned Frogs and the Tulane Green Wave resumed their weekend series on Sunday afternoon. Due to travel scheduling, the two teams played a doubleheader, consisting of one nine-inning and one seven-inning game.

TCU looked to be firing on all cylinders at the start of the first game. Right-handed pitcher Lance Davis once again improved on his previous starts, throwing six complete innings while allowing three hits and two earned runs. He also notched three strikeouts.

Despite the strong start for the redshirt sophomore, the Frogs ended up dropping Game 2 by a score of 8-4. Both Rob Liddington and Sawyer Strosnider homered for TCU, and Chase Brunson continued to find his way on base with four walks. A massive 4-run seventh inning for the Green Wave was what eventually led to the Frogs' win streak ending.

A little under an hour after the conclusion of Game 2 of the series, TCU and Tulane began the rubber match. Uli Fernsler got the start for the Frogs, while Beau Sampson got the start on the mound for the Green Wave. Tulane got off to a hot start in the rubber match by scoring two runs in the first inning without recording a hit.

TCU's lineup responded nicely with a run in the first inning and two runs in the second. Brunson recorded an RBI single to get the Frogs on the board, and infielder Preston Gamster launched his first home run of the season to give TCU a 3-2 lead. Due to some long innings for Fernsler, Ethan Thomas took over on the mound in the third inning.

It was Thomas' performance that really set TCU up to win the series. The righty threw three shutout innings in relief, while allowing just two hits and recording five strikeouts. His length out of the bullpen allowed Nate Stern and Walter Quinn to come in and secure the series victory.

Walter Quinn Responds When It Matters Most

With the series win over Tulane, TCU moved to 9-6 on the season. Should they have swept the Green Wave this weekend? Maybe. But in the words of head coach Kirk Saarloos, sweeping a doubleheader is never easy.

"Sweeping a doubleheader is really hard," Saarloos said. "Because a lot of times when you win the first game, you use high-leverage guys out of the bullpen and those guys usually aren't available for the second game."

The statement from Saarloos carried even more weight with Quinn's performance out of the bullpen. In Game 2, the Grand Canyon transfer made his first appearance of the day in the seventh inning. Quinn allowed four runs on three hits while recording just one out, a rare stumble for one of TCU’s most reliable bullpen arms.

Only a couple of hours later, Quinn was called on again to deliver for the Frogs. With Tulane threatening to send Game 3 into extra innings, the senior took the mound with runners on first and second and nobody out.

The Green Wave cut the deficit to just one run with a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice flyout, but Quinn got the final batter looking for his only strikeout of the day. After the TCU win, the right-hander gave his thoughts on rebounding in the rubber match against the Green Wave.

"After that first one, you know it just wasn't my day," Quinn said. "I didn't feel totally in rhythm, and that's going to happen...As I handed the ball to Coach Saarloos, he said 'we need you next game' and that's just the kind of mentality I like to have. Just that no matter what, I can give my all. Whether I'm feeling 100 percent or not, I just want to be out there helping out my guys."

A Team Trending in the Right Direction

It's no secret that the Frogs have had their struggles this season. Part of that is due to some notable injuries, but it's also because the group seemed out of sync for a five-game stretch early in the season. Getting swept by No. 1 UCLA only helped reaffirm that feeling.

Sometimes the hitting was nonexistent, sometimes it was the pitching that couldn't get out of an inning. There were even some performances on defense that left Frogball fans scratching their head.

Now, with the Frogs winning seven of their last eight games, everything seems to be coming together at the right time. While TCU may not be beating top-25 teams yet, they've seen significant improvement in both their starting pitching and situational hitting.

Even if the Frogs didn't capitalize on Davis' strong start in Game 2, the redshirt sophomore has looked better and better with each weekend. That's massive for a pitching staff that's constantly looking for length.

What's Next: Big 12 Opener in Tempe

The Horned Frogs will wrap up their homestand this Tuesday before heading out west for their most significant test of the young season.

Midweek Tune-up: TCU vs. Kansas | Tuesday, March 10 |6:00 PM CT | ESPN+ | KTCU 88.7

The Big 12 Opener: TCU at Arizona State | March 13-15

Scouting the Sun Devils

TCU opens conference play with a three-game series against a surging Arizona State (11-4) squad.

Arizona State is entering this series with a massive amount of momentum after sweeping LMU this weekend. Their offense is firing on all cylinders, evidenced by a 29-4 victory in their Sunday finale.

The Frogs will need their pitching staff to be locked in to neutralize a Sun Devil lineup.