Killer Frogs

Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Football Players to Watch

Key players from the Red Raiders to watch when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

Nathan Cross

Texas Tech Athletics
In this story:

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, October 26. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game. 

The Horned Frogs will be coming off of a bye week this past week, so we will see how well they have prepared for Texas Tech.

QB #2 Behren Morton

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, standing at 6'2" and 220 pounds, has been outstanding this season. He's done a great job protecting the football while efficiently utilizing his talented receivers. Morton's athleticism makes him a dual threat, capable of scrambling and throwing with accuracy both in the pocket and on the run. His strong arm and mobility have made him a key factor in the Red Raiders' high-scoring offense. For TCU to slow him down, they must apply consistent pressure early, preventing Morton from settling into a rhythm with his receivers.

Behren Morton Career Statistics

Yards

Touchdowns

Interceptions

Quarterback Rating

2021

0

0

0

33.3

2022

1,117

7

6

118.9

2023

1,754

15

8

123.8

2024

1,926

17

3

142.2

RB #28 Tahj Brooks

Veteran running back Tahj Brooks is arguably the biggest weapon on this Texas Tech team and one of the premier running backs in the Big 12, if not the best. At 5'10" and 230 pounds, Brooks is a physical force who combines power with exceptional vision and patience. He's also a reliable pass protector, having improved significantly in that area while at Texas Tech. Brooks is the kind of back who can take the pressure off the quarterback by shouldering a heavy workload, often carrying the ball 30+ times per game. TCU has struggled against the run this season, though their performance against Utah showed improvement in defending the ground game. The Horned Frogs must be ready to contain Brooks, or they risk having a brutal game.

Tahj Brooks Career Statistics

Carries

yards

Touchdowns

Average

2020

69

255

4

3.7

2021

87

568

7

6.5

2022

147

691

7

4.7

2023

290

1,541

10

5.3

2024

149

804

8

5.4

WR's #3 Josh Kelly, #5 Caleb Douglas, #8 Coy Eakin

Texas Tech's trio of receivers ranks among the best in the Big 12 and all college football. Known for their route-running skills and quickness, they consistently create separation, making it easy for their quarterback to find them. Kelly excels in short, quick routes, particularly on curls, hitches, and comebacks. Douglas thrives as a deep threat, possessing excellent hands and the ability to make tough catches, while his size makes him dangerous on jump balls. Eakin has emerged as a major end zone threat, combining elite athleticism with physicality and sharp route running, making him a key weapon this season. TCU’s defense will have its hands full, and they must find a way to contain this dynamic receiving corps, or it could become a high-scoring affair.

Season Statistics

Receptions

Yards

Touchdowns

Average

Josh Kelly

53

590

3

11.1

Caleb Douglas

30

419

4

14.0

Coy Eakin

22

339

5

15.4

LB #10 Jacob Rodriguez

At 6'1" and 230 pounds, this linebacker has been a dominant force for Texas Tech, leading the team in total and solo tackles. His presence on the field has been felt everywhere, showcasing his versatility in pass coverage while proving to be a disruptive pass rusher. He’s consistently demonstrated the ability to pressure the quarterback and make game-changing plays. TCU must be aware of him, as he brings to the table the biggest threat on Texas Tech's defense and could be a key factor in the game.

Jacob Rodriguez Career Statistics

Solo Tackles

Total Tackles

Sacks

Forced Fumbles

Interceptions

2021

1

1

0

0

0

2022

17

29

0

1

0

2023

22

30

0

2

1

2024

38

66

1

2

0

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Nathan Cross
NATHAN CROSS

Nathan (Nate) Cross is a current TCU student (Class of 2025), avid golfer, and a Horned Frog sports enthusiast. He enjoys anything sports-related such as writing, following all stats, and player movements. Additionally, he is always up for a good sports debate.

Home/Football