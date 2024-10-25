Know Your Foe: Texas Tech Football Players to Watch
The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, October 26. Here are some key players on the Texas Tech team that TCU fans should know before the game.
The Horned Frogs will be coming off of a bye week this past week, so we will see how well they have prepared for Texas Tech.
QB #2 Behren Morton
Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, standing at 6'2" and 220 pounds, has been outstanding this season. He's done a great job protecting the football while efficiently utilizing his talented receivers. Morton's athleticism makes him a dual threat, capable of scrambling and throwing with accuracy both in the pocket and on the run. His strong arm and mobility have made him a key factor in the Red Raiders' high-scoring offense. For TCU to slow him down, they must apply consistent pressure early, preventing Morton from settling into a rhythm with his receivers.
Behren Morton Career Statistics
Yards
Touchdowns
Interceptions
Quarterback Rating
2021
0
0
0
33.3
2022
1,117
7
6
118.9
2023
1,754
15
8
123.8
2024
1,926
17
3
142.2
RB #28 Tahj Brooks
Veteran running back Tahj Brooks is arguably the biggest weapon on this Texas Tech team and one of the premier running backs in the Big 12, if not the best. At 5'10" and 230 pounds, Brooks is a physical force who combines power with exceptional vision and patience. He's also a reliable pass protector, having improved significantly in that area while at Texas Tech. Brooks is the kind of back who can take the pressure off the quarterback by shouldering a heavy workload, often carrying the ball 30+ times per game. TCU has struggled against the run this season, though their performance against Utah showed improvement in defending the ground game. The Horned Frogs must be ready to contain Brooks, or they risk having a brutal game.
Tahj Brooks Career Statistics
Carries
yards
Touchdowns
Average
2020
69
255
4
3.7
2021
87
568
7
6.5
2022
147
691
7
4.7
2023
290
1,541
10
5.3
2024
149
804
8
5.4
WR's #3 Josh Kelly, #5 Caleb Douglas, #8 Coy Eakin
Texas Tech's trio of receivers ranks among the best in the Big 12 and all college football. Known for their route-running skills and quickness, they consistently create separation, making it easy for their quarterback to find them. Kelly excels in short, quick routes, particularly on curls, hitches, and comebacks. Douglas thrives as a deep threat, possessing excellent hands and the ability to make tough catches, while his size makes him dangerous on jump balls. Eakin has emerged as a major end zone threat, combining elite athleticism with physicality and sharp route running, making him a key weapon this season. TCU’s defense will have its hands full, and they must find a way to contain this dynamic receiving corps, or it could become a high-scoring affair.
Season Statistics
Receptions
Yards
Touchdowns
Average
Josh Kelly
53
590
3
11.1
Caleb Douglas
30
419
4
14.0
Coy Eakin
22
339
5
15.4
LB #10 Jacob Rodriguez
At 6'1" and 230 pounds, this linebacker has been a dominant force for Texas Tech, leading the team in total and solo tackles. His presence on the field has been felt everywhere, showcasing his versatility in pass coverage while proving to be a disruptive pass rusher. He’s consistently demonstrated the ability to pressure the quarterback and make game-changing plays. TCU must be aware of him, as he brings to the table the biggest threat on Texas Tech's defense and could be a key factor in the game.
Jacob Rodriguez Career Statistics
Solo Tackles
Total Tackles
Sacks
Forced Fumbles
Interceptions
2021
1
1
0
0
0
2022
17
29
0
1
0
2023
22
30
0
2
1
2024
38
66
1
2
0
