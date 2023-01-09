National Championship TCU vs. Georgia: Staff Predictions

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) make history tonight as the first team from Texas and the first team from the Big 12 to play for the national championship in the College Football Playoff era. They face a formidable opponent in the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0). The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, January 9. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and can be seen on ESPN.

Georgia is a 13-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook, but how does our staff feel the game will go?

For the Fiesta Bowl, our staff went 7-5 in their predictions. Derek is currently at the top of the leaderboard with a 13-1 record and three closest score predictions.

Staff Predictions

We have added each writer's season records (after their names). Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis (12-2; two closest scores) - TCU 38 - Georgia 28

Brett Gibbons (9-5; one closest score) - TCU 31 - Georgia 17

David Tucker (11-3; three closest scores) - Georgia 38 -TCU 31

Derek Lytle (12-1; three closest scores) - Georgia 35 - TCU 32

Ian Napetian (12-2) - TCU 45 - Georgia 38

Jake Peterson (1-1) - Georgia 41 - TCU 35 (He's new to our team - this is just his third prediction)

Nathan Cross (13-1; two closest scores) - TCU 35- Georgia 28

Nick Howard (4-10) -TCU 34 - Georgia 31

Ryann Zeller (12-2; one closest score) - TCU 41 - Georgia 39

Tori Couch (10-4; one closest score) - TCU 45 - 42

Tyler Brown (13-1) - TCU 56 -Georgia 0

Zion Trammell (12-2) - TCU 45 - Georgia 41

