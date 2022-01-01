Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame
    Publish date:

    Watch Big 12 Football NOW! #9 Oklahoma State vs. #5 Notre Dame

    The Cowboys take on the Fighting Irish at noon. CT today in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona
    Author:

    © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cowboys take on the Fighting Irish at noon. CT today in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona

    College Football Season is far from over. Seven of the Big 12 teams are playing in bowl games this week. West Virginia versus Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is tonight on ESPN. [FuboTV]

    Notre Dame is currently a 2.5 favorite in the game. The over/under is at 45.5

    Read KillerFrogs' Fiesta Bowl Preview - Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

    Nov 27, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Christian Holmes (0) celebrates after an Oklahoma Sooners tackle during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 37-33.
