Opponent Depth Chart: Arizona Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats come to Fort Worth to face off against the Horned Frogs in a Week 13 Big 12 matchup this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Arizona is coming off of its first win since their away game at Utah in Big 12 play, while TCU is coming out of the bye week after the win against Oklahoma State two weeks ago.
While the Arizona Wildcats have had a rough time these last few weeks, there are still a few star players on the roster that TCU will have to be aware of. Here's who the Frogs will line up against this Saturday.
Arizona Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #11 Noah Fifita, #12 Cole Tannenbaum
RB: #7 Quali Conley, #3 Kedrick Reescano
WR-X: #4 Tetairoa McMillan, #13 Devin Hyatt
WR-Z: #5 Montana Lemonious-Craig, #16 Chris Hunter, #10 Malachi Riley
WR-F: #2 Jeremiah Patterson, #0 Reymelo Murphy
TE: #88 Keyan Burnett, #84 Sam Olson, #85 Roberto Miranda
LT: #71 Jonah Savaiinaea
LG: #60 Alexander Doost, #53 Joey Capra
C: #75 Josh Baker, #78 Grayson Stovall
RG: #72 Wendell Moe Jr., #58 Ryan Stewart
RT: #77 Michael Wooten, #72 Matthew Lado
Arizona Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: #46 Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, #8 Sterling Lane II, #11 Chase Kennedy, #94 Eduwa Okundaye
NT: #91 Isaiah Johnson, #92 Chubba Ma'ae, #95 Keanu Mailoto
DT: #47 Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, #45 Kevon Darton, #41 Julian Savaiinaea
RDE: #3 Tre Smith, #90 Lance Keneley, #42 Dominic Lolesio, #99 Cyrus Durham
WLB: #6 Taye Brown, #40 Jared Small
MLB: #18 Kamuela Ka'aihue, #0 Justin Flowe
FCB: #1 Tacario Davis, #7 Demetrius Freeney, #24 Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine
SS: #43 Dalton Johnson, #10 Gavin Hunter
FS: #27 Owen Goss, #13 Jack Luttrell
BCB: #20 Marquis Groves-Killebrew, #23 Emmanuel Karnley
STAR: #12 Genesis Smith
Arizona Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #19 Michael Salgado-Medina, #49 Jordan Forbes, #96 Lachlan Bruce
PK: #33 Tyler Loop, #19 Michael Salgado-Medina
KO: #33 Tyler Loop, #32 Cash Peterman
LS: #31 Justin Holloway, #52 Trey Naughton
H: #19 Michael Salgado-Medina, #49 Jordan Forbes
PR: #2 Jeremiah Patterson, #13 Jack Luttrell
KR: #2 Jeremiah Patterson
Arizona Depth Chart Notes
Arizona's offense has been hit or miss this year. The X-Factor for this week? Tetairoa McMillan. The receiver is currently nominated for the Fred Biletnikoff Award and has one of the stronger cases for the award as well. McMillan has 68 receptions with 1,136 yards and seven touchdowns. The next closest receiver in terms of production is Chris Hunter, who has 259 yards on 24 catches.
On the defensive side of the ball there are a couple names that jump out from the depth chart upon further inspection. Defensive lineman, Tre Smith, has been a force in the backfield with 3.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles for a loss. Jack Luttrell and Genesis Smith have also been a solid duo for the Wildcats combining for 5 interceptions 2 forced fumbles.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.