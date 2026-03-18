TCU's Road to the Sweet 16 Features Several Tough Tests

The TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus.

Oh, how sweet that feeling must be.

Jamie Dixon, a Horned Frog hero before he stepped foot on campus to become the head coach in 2016, has revitalized this program into a consistent threat to make the Big Dance. That in and of itself is an accomplishment that is worthy of praise, though it’s evident that Dixon and company are eager to achieve more. The goal this time around is to reach the Sweet 16, a feat that the Frogs have never accomplished. On its face, that fact is somewhat surprising. But when one remembers just how desolate the history of basketball at TCU is — recent history notwithstanding — then it becomes a whole lot more plausible, yet nonetheless still disappointing.

If TCU has anything to say about it this time around, then a trip to the second weekend is on the horizon. As with most things in life, however, that is much easier said than done.

A Battle With the Buckeyes Awaits

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

In order to make the Sweet 16, TCU will have to win two games. Simple enough, right?

Wrong.

As a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Frogs are matched up against No. 8 Ohio State in the first round. These 8-9 matchups are typically extremely competitive, often coming down to the very end. It's expected that something similar will happen in Greenville, South Carolina, between the Horned Frogs and Buckeyes, so make sure to prepare accordingly.

Ohio State has been one of the hottest teams in the country in March - top 25 in KenPom. Four straight wins, including Purdue and now Iowa.



The Buckeyes have a lethal duo in Bruce Thornton and John Mobley Jr. Scary team to see in the NCAA Tournament pic.twitter.com/0QH42mpMD0 — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 12, 2026

If TCU is to beat Ohio State, it’s going to have to limit the production of standout guard Bruce Thornton. Thornton can score at will — he’s the all-time leading scorer at Ohio State — and it won’t be a surprise if he drops 30 points on TCU. He’s the heart and soul of the Buckeyes’ operation, though he’s not the only capable player on the roster. Guard John Mobley Jr. is also extremely capable, with center Christoph Tilly providing size in the interior that TCU might struggle to contain. All in all, the matchup with Ohio State is a difficult one, but TCU is a scrappy bunch that’s beaten better teams this season — it certainly can get past the Buckeyes if it so chooses.

Big Bad Duke Would (Likely) Be Next

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates after a play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The first course of action if the Frogs beat Ohio State is to celebrate. It’s always fun to win an NCAA Tournament game, especially for a program like TCU that’s struggled to find relevance and success in the bracket throughout the decades. After the jubilation has subsided, it’s time to get back to the business of finding a way to the Sweet 16 for the first time in team history.

Awaiting TCU in the Round of 32 will most likely be No. 1 Duke. Yes, the best team in all the land, the Duke Blue Devils, stand in the way of the Horned Frogs accomplishing their goals. Yeesh.

Duke is good. Really good, in fact. Armed with future top-three NBA draft pick Cameron Boozer — the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — the Blue Devils are one of the favorites to win the national title. Boozer himself is good enough to lead a team to a championship, and in his eyes — as well as those of his team — TCU is simply just an obstacle in the way. Because making Sweet 16s is nothing for Duke. Blue Devils fans would barely bat an eye at the accomplishment. That’s completely understandable given the expectations of the program.

Cameron Boozer against Clemson in the ACC tourney semifinals:



24 PTS | 6-9 FG | 3-4 3PT | 14 REB | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/ABakw37wRr — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 14, 2026

For TCU, however, this game would mean everything, and then some. Taking down a powerhouse like Duke to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever would send Fort Worth into a frenzy. It’d be the biggest win in TCU men’s basketball history, no question asked. This team would be enshrined as the one that finally got over the hump. All the hard work and tribulation of the regular season would’ve led to celebration.

But that’s just a hypothetical, one that’s extremely unlikely at that. Because while TCU has been playing the best basketball of its season over the past month, Duke is simply just a different beast. Boozer is just one cog in a machine that features some of the best college basketball players known to man. Could little ol’ TCU actually take down that giant? It’s hard to say yes with any certainty, though it’s probably not impossible. Still, don’t count on it.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

TCU’s first-round matchup with Ohio State is set to tip off at 11:15 a.m. CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be televised on CBS.

As the stakes rise, so does the conversation about the team. You can follow every reaction, breakdown, and real-time discussion from fellow fans over on the where the pulse of Frog Nation is always strongest.