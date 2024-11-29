Opponent Depth Chart: Cincinnati Bearcats
There are little things more fearsome than a football team with a singular goal in mind. The Bearcats are currently 5-6 in the 2024 season despite their strong start, and to reach bowl eligibility, the Horned Frogs stand in their way. Bigger media entities will let this game fly under the radar, but with high -powered offense and stars on both defenses, this game could turn out to be a classic case of Big-12 chaos.
TCU looks to keep its Big-12 championship aspirations, while extremely slim, alive with a win on Saturday. While the Horned Frogs have been playing quality football recently, they'll face one of their tougher opponents this season. Here's who the Horned Frogs will line up against this weekend up in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #2 Brendan Sorsby, #16 Brady Lichtenburg, #5 Samaj Jones
RB: #21 Corey Kiner, #6 Evan Pryor, #29 Manny Covey, #24 Victor Dawson
WR-X: #8 Xzavier Henderson, #84 Sterling Berkhalter
WR-Z: #10 Jamoi Hayes, #3 Evan Prater
WR-SL: #0 Tony Johnson, #4 Tyrin Smith, #14 Barry Jackson Jr.
TE: #11 Joe Royer, #44 Francis Sherman, #87 Gavin Grover, #82 Michael McCalmont
LT: #75 John Williams, #66 Xavier Lozowicki
LG: #54 Dartanyan Tinsley, #56 Deondre Buford
C: #53 Gavin Gerhardt, #50 Evan Tengesdahl
RG: #67 Luke Kandra, #77 Jonathan Harder
RT: #74 Phillip Wilder, #56 Deondre Buford, #79 Ethan Green
Cincinnati Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: #99 Rob Jackson, #24 Darian Varner, #91 Logan Drew
NT: #2 Dontay Corleone, #26 Cam Roetherford, #40 Kamari Burns, #93 Harris Adams
RDE: #97 Eric Phillips, #15 Kameron Wilson, #98 Marquaze Parker
WLB: #49 Jack Dingle, #31 Simeon Coleman
MLB: #7 Jack Bartlett, #17 Brian Simms III
SLB: #11 Jack Golday, #22 Jonathan Thompson, #44 Montay Weedon
FCB: #21 Kalen Carroll, #8 Ormanie Arnold
SS: #10 Derrick Canteen, #13 Logan Wilson
FS: #0 Josh Minkins, #6 Trevon Gola-Callard, #3 Kye Stokes
BCB: #1 Jordan Young, #16 Jordan Robinson
STAR: #46 Antwan Peek Jr., #9 Jiquan Sanks, #20 Mehki Miller
Cincinnati Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Mason Fletcher, #30 Max Fletcher
PK: #96 Nathan Hawks, #33 Carter Brown
KO: #96 Nathan Hawks
LS: #43 Jayden Perry, #48 Weston Simmons
H: #31 Mason Fletcher, #30 Max Fletcher
PR: #10 Jamoi Mayes, #4 Tyrin Smith, #81 Michael Mussari
KR: #13 Logan Wilson, Manny Covey, #0 Tony Johnson, #4 Tyrin Smith, #5 D.J. Taylor
Cincinnati Depth Chart Notes
Brendan Sorsby has been the main character for the Bearcats this year. That much is known by the majority of teams in the Big 12. If it wasn't for their schedule towards the end of the season, the Bearcats might be in the same position TCU is in currently. While Sorsby stands out, many forget that Cincinnati already has a running back named Corey Kiner, who has accounted for over 1,000 yards so far this season. Combine that with Sorsby's running ability, and you will have a nightmare for any defense. Look for him to use his legs in the red zone frequently this week.
The exclamation point for this Cincinnati defense is, without a doubt, Dontay Corleone. Corleone is a game-wrecker on par with some of the best defenders in the Big 12. While his stats don't jump off the page, his ability to disrupt an offensive line is impressive. Add to that linebacker Jared Bartlett, who has 7.5 sacks on the season, and you get a deadly duo when trying to run the ball.
