Opponent Depth Chart: Houston Cougars
After TCU's win against Kansas, TCU moved to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. In a wide-open Big 12, every game matters for the Horned Frogs, including this week's against a struggling Houston team. After the Horned Frogs dropped their conference opener to UCF, a lot of Frog fans felt that this season would be a repeat of last year. This year's squad looks as though they're ready to take some momentum into the bye week.
Offensively, Houston has scored 52 points this season through five games. Averaging a little over 10 points a game, the Cougars are last in the Big 12 in offense by a large margin. While they average 130 yards per game on the ground, they struggle throwing the ball in the air only averaging a little over 150 yards passing. The Cougar's offensive struggles will allow Andy Avalos and his defense to be aggressive on Friday night.
Houston Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #1 Donovan Smith, #2 Zeon Chriss
RB: #23 Parker Jenkins, #26 Re'Shaun Sanford
WR-X: #0 Joseph Manjack IV, #14 Marquis Shoulders
WR-Z: #4 Jonah Wilson, #8 Devan Williams
WR-Y: #5 Stephon Johnson, #83 Mekhi Mews
TE: #13 Jayden York, #6 Maliq Carr
LT: #77 David Ndukwe, #68 Dakota White
LG: #66 Peyton Dunn, #65 Cayden Bowie
C: #59 Demetrius Hunter, #63 Sam Secrest
RG: #72 Tank Jenkins, #67 Hingano Hautau
RT: #75 Jake Wiley, #58 Shamar Hobdy-Lee
Houston Defensive Depth Chart
DE: #5 Keith Cooper Jr., #90 Zykeius Strong
NT: #92 Carlos Allen, #93 Xavier Stillman
DT: #18 Anthony Holmes Jr., #41 Zavian Tibbs
DOG: #4 Brandon Mack, #45 Nadame Tucker
MLB: #25 Jamal Morris, #0 Kendre Gant
WLB: #44 Michael Batton, #36 Jalen Garner
ANCHO: #15 Hershey McLaurin, #21 Juwon Gaston
LCB: #12 Ajani Carter, #20 Jeremiah Wilson
SS: #8 Kentrell Webb, #28 Teagan Wilk
FS: #2 A.J. Haulcy, #6 Noah Guzman
RCB: #1 Latrell McCutchen Sr., #17 Kriston Davis
Houston Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #91 Liam Dougherty, #69 Alex Abbott
PK: #41 Jack Martin, #43 Joseph Kim
KO: #41 Jack Martin, #43 Joseph Kim
LS: #56 Jacob Garza, #46 Pierson Parent
H: #91 Liam Dougherty
PR: #83 Mekhi Mews, #0 Joseph Manjack IV
KR: #22 Bryan Massey, #83 Mekhi Mews
Houston Depth Chart Notes
Just looking at the schedule Houston has played thus far, there isn't much to look at on the offensive side of the ball. In Big 12 play, they've been shut out twice in a row by Cincinnati and Iowa State, two teams that don't have stellar offenses. One position to keep an eye on will be the running back room for Houston. TCU has struggled with versatile running back rooms, and Stacy Sneed and Re'Shuan Sanford are no exception. The two average over 5 yards a carry, with both of them being strong pass catchers as well.
Defensively, there's one word to describe this Houston defense. Stingy. While they don't wow you with their stats, Houston does a good job at not giving up big plays. Michael Batton highlights the defense for the Cougars. The linebacker has 31 solo tackles on the season and has been a premier run-stopper in the Big 12 so far this season.
