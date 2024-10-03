Killer Frogs

Opponent Depth Chart: Houston Cougars

This week Houston and TCU will battle it out will battle it out under the Friday night lights. Here's who the Cougars will put on the field against the Frogs.

Carson Wersal

Sep 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Donovan Smith (1) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

After TCU's win against Kansas, TCU moved to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. In a wide-open Big 12, every game matters for the Horned Frogs, including this week's against a struggling Houston team. After the Horned Frogs dropped their conference opener to UCF, a lot of Frog fans felt that this season would be a repeat of last year. This year's squad looks as though they're ready to take some momentum into the bye week.

Offensively, Houston has scored 52 points this season through five games. Averaging a little over 10 points a game, the Cougars are last in the Big 12 in offense by a large margin. While they average 130 yards per game on the ground, they struggle throwing the ball in the air only averaging a little over 150 yards passing. The Cougar's offensive struggles will allow Andy Avalos and his defense to be aggressive on Friday night.

Houston Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #1 Donovan Smith, #2 Zeon Chriss

RB: #23 Parker Jenkins, #26 Re'Shaun Sanford

WR-X: #0 Joseph Manjack IV, #14 Marquis Shoulders

WR-Z: #4 Jonah Wilson, #8 Devan Williams

WR-Y: #5 Stephon Johnson, #83 Mekhi Mews

TE: #13 Jayden York, #6 Maliq Carr

LT: #77 David Ndukwe, #68 Dakota White

LG:  #66 Peyton Dunn, #65 Cayden Bowie

C: #59 Demetrius Hunter, #63 Sam Secrest

RG: #72 Tank Jenkins, #67 Hingano Hautau

RT: #75 Jake Wiley, #58 Shamar Hobdy-Lee

Houston Defensive Depth Chart

DE: #5 Keith Cooper Jr., #90 Zykeius Strong

NT: #92 Carlos Allen, #93 Xavier Stillman

DT: #18 Anthony Holmes Jr., #41 Zavian Tibbs

DOG: #4 Brandon Mack, #45 Nadame Tucker

MLB: #25 Jamal Morris, #0 Kendre Gant

WLB: #44 Michael Batton, #36 Jalen Garner

ANCHO: #15 Hershey McLaurin, #21 Juwon Gaston

LCB: #12 Ajani Carter, #20 Jeremiah Wilson

SS: #8 Kentrell Webb, #28 Teagan Wilk

FS: #2 A.J. Haulcy, #6 Noah Guzman

RCB: #1 Latrell McCutchen Sr., #17 Kriston Davis

Houston Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #91 Liam Dougherty, #69 Alex Abbott

PK: #41 Jack Martin, #43 Joseph Kim

KO: #41 Jack Martin, #43 Joseph Kim

LS: #56 Jacob Garza, #46 Pierson Parent

H: #91 Liam Dougherty

PR: #83 Mekhi Mews, #0 Joseph Manjack IV

KR: #22 Bryan Massey, #83 Mekhi Mews

Houston Depth Chart Notes

Just looking at the schedule Houston has played thus far, there isn't much to look at on the offensive side of the ball. In Big 12 play, they've been shut out twice in a row by Cincinnati and Iowa State, two teams that don't have stellar offenses. One position to keep an eye on will be the running back room for Houston. TCU has struggled with versatile running back rooms, and Stacy Sneed and Re'Shuan Sanford are no exception. The two average over 5 yards a carry, with both of them being strong pass catchers as well.

Defensively, there's one word to describe this Houston defense. Stingy. While they don't wow you with their stats, Houston does a good job at not giving up big plays. Michael Batton highlights the defense for the Cougars. The linebacker has 31 solo tackles on the season and has been a premier run-stopper in the Big 12 so far this season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Carson Wersal
CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Home/Football