Opponent Depth Chart: Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks have been an interesting team to watch this year, purely for the fact that the expectations for them were much higher than where they currently stand. Similarly to TCU, Kansas hasn't found their rhythm yet this year. One can expect Kansas to use everybody on their roster to stop the wheels from falling off this week after 3 straight losses.
Kansas Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #6 Jalon Daniels, #15 Cole Ballard
RB: #4 Devin Neal, #9 Daniel Hishaw Jr.
WR-X: #2 Lawrence Arnold, #12 Torry Locklin
WR-Z: #0 Quentin Skinner, #7 Trevor Wilson
WR-SL: #11 Luke Grimm, #5 Doug Emilien
TE: #47 Jared Casey, #45 Trevor Kardell
LT: #77 Bryce Calebdue, #59 Nolan Gorczyca
LG: #54 Michael Ford Jr., #71 James Livingston
C: #61 Bryce Foster, #53 Shane Bumgardner
RG: #70 Kobe Baynes, #55 Darrell Simmons Jr.
RT: #52 Logan Brown, #73 Dre Doiron
Kansas Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: #90 Jereme Robinson, #95 Dylan Wudke
LDT: #52 D.J. Withers, #94 Blake Herold
RDT: #92 Tommy Dunn Jr., #53 Caleb Taylor
RDE: #45 Dean Miller, #15 DJ Warner
WLB: #1 JB Brown, #19 Tristian Fletcher
MLB: #44 Cornell Wheeler, Taiwan Berryhill Jr.
HAWK: #10 Jayson Gilliom, #34 Alex Raich
LCB: #2 Cobee Bryant, #24 Damarius McGhee
SS: #4 Marvin Grant, #11 Devin Dye
FS: #5 O.J. Burroughs, #14 Jalen Dye
RCB: #3 Mello Dotson, #26 Jalen Todd
Kansas Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #35 Damon Greaves, #37 Graydon Addison
PK: #40 Tabor Allen, #93 Charlie Weinrich
KO: #40 Tabor Allen, #34 Owen Peipergerdes
LS: #60 Luke Hosford, #51 Emory Duggar
H: #35 Damon Greaves, #37 Graydon Addison
PR: #7 Trevor Wilson, #11 Luke Grimm
KR: #7 Trevor Wilson, #28 Sevon Morrison
Kansas Depth Chart Notes
Unfortunately for TCU, Kansas can run the ball. Keep an eye on star running back Devin Neal this weekend. Coach Sonny Dykes said on Tuesday that he expects the Jayhawks to run the ball over 70% of the time against TCU. Not only is Neal a premier running back in college football, but Kansas runs a similar style of offense to UCF, utilizing dual running backs with the addition of Daniel Hishaw Jr. Hishaw has been an explosive back for the Jayhawks averaging over 7 yds/carry this season.
Kansas's defense has been a little below average in the Big 12 so far this season. However, the rushing defense has been decent this year because of defensive end Jereme Robinson. Robinson has seven solo tackles with 3.5 sacks in only four games. Like the SMU and UCF games, this week will be won in the trenches.
