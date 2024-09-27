Killer Frogs

Opponent Depth Chart: Kansas Jayhawks

With the Frogs reeling after the battle for the Iron Skillet, they'll look to take care of business against the Jayhawks. Here's who Kansas will put on the field to face TCU this coming Saturday.

Carson Wersal

Sep 21, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm (11) makes a catch and is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Trey Lathan (4) and West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Ayden Garnes (0) during the second quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas Jayhawks have been an interesting team to watch this year, purely for the fact that the expectations for them were much higher than where they currently stand. Similarly to TCU, Kansas hasn't found their rhythm yet this year. One can expect Kansas to use everybody on their roster to stop the wheels from falling off this week after 3 straight losses.

Kansas Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #6 Jalon Daniels, #15 Cole Ballard

RB: #4 Devin Neal, #9 Daniel Hishaw Jr.

WR-X: #2 Lawrence Arnold, #12 Torry Locklin

WR-Z: #0 Quentin Skinner, #7 Trevor Wilson

WR-SL: #11 Luke Grimm, #5 Doug Emilien

TE: #47 Jared Casey, #45 Trevor Kardell

LT: #77 Bryce Calebdue, #59 Nolan Gorczyca

LG: #54 Michael Ford Jr., #71 James Livingston

C: #61 Bryce Foster, #53 Shane Bumgardner

RG: #70 Kobe Baynes, #55 Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT: #52 Logan Brown, #73 Dre Doiron

Kansas Defensive Depth Chart

LDE: #90 Jereme Robinson, #95 Dylan Wudke

LDT: #52 D.J. Withers, #94 Blake Herold

RDT: #92 Tommy Dunn Jr., #53 Caleb Taylor

RDE: #45 Dean Miller, #15 DJ Warner

WLB: #1 JB Brown, #19 Tristian Fletcher

MLB: #44 Cornell Wheeler, Taiwan Berryhill Jr.

HAWK: #10 Jayson Gilliom, #34 Alex Raich

LCB: #2 Cobee Bryant, #24 Damarius McGhee

SS: #4 Marvin Grant, #11 Devin Dye

FS: #5 O.J. Burroughs, #14 Jalen Dye

RCB: #3 Mello Dotson, #26 Jalen Todd

Kansas Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #35 Damon Greaves, #37 Graydon Addison

PK: #40 Tabor Allen, #93 Charlie Weinrich

KO: #40 Tabor Allen, #34 Owen Peipergerdes

LS: #60 Luke Hosford, #51 Emory Duggar

H: #35 Damon Greaves, #37 Graydon Addison

PR: #7 Trevor Wilson, #11 Luke Grimm

KR: #7 Trevor Wilson, #28 Sevon Morrison

Kansas Depth Chart Notes

Unfortunately for TCU, Kansas can run the ball. Keep an eye on star running back Devin Neal this weekend. Coach Sonny Dykes said on Tuesday that he expects the Jayhawks to run the ball over 70% of the time against TCU. Not only is Neal a premier running back in college football, but Kansas runs a similar style of offense to UCF, utilizing dual running backs with the addition of Daniel Hishaw Jr. Hishaw has been an explosive back for the Jayhawks averaging over 7 yds/carry this season.

Kansas's defense has been a little below average in the Big 12 so far this season. However, the rushing defense has been decent this year because of defensive end Jereme Robinson. Robinson has seven solo tackles with 3.5 sacks in only four games. Like the SMU and UCF games, this week will be won in the trenches.

