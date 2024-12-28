Opponent Depth Chart: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. While some Horned Frog fans were disappointed about the New Mexico Bowl matchup, the Cajuns may end up being more trouble than most fans think. Louisiana went 7-1 in conference play and 10-3 overall. In their most recent performance, Louisiana lost to Marshall 31-3 in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
There are a couple of things to note about this year's New Mexico Bowl matchup. First, this will mark the first-ever football meeting between the Horned Frogs and the Ragin' Cajuns. Second, the matchup between the two teams is one of eight bowl games featuring a G5 vs. P4 matchup.
With the Cajuns coming off a loss, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux will have his guys fired up to end the season on a high note. Here's the bowl-game depth chart for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
Louisiana Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #18 Chandler Fields, #16 Daniel Beale
RB: #21 Zylan Perry, #7 Bill Davis
WR-X: #3 Harvey Broussard, #80 Tavion Smith, #33 Landon Baptiste
WR-Z: #4 Jacob Bernard, #15 Robert Williams, #8 Rahji Dennis
WR-H: #9 Lance LeGendre, #11 Dalen Cambre, #81 Jaydon Johnson
TE-H: #0 Terrance Carter, #22 Chaz Ward
TE-Y: #88 Caden Jensen, #22 Chaz Ward
LT: #77 King McGowen, #57 Zay Alexander
LG: #53 AJ Gillie, #79 Mackey Maillho
C: #55 Landon Burton, #50 Cooper Fordham
RG: #70 Jax Harrington, #75 Kaden Moreau
RT: #64 Bryant Williams, #67 John Bragg
Louisiana Defensive Depth Chart
DE: #0 Jordan Lawson, #2 Antoine Baylis, #97 Lance Williams
NT: #90 Kadarius Miller, #93 Kyron Mims,
DT: #9 Mason Narcisse, #41 Chase Edwards, #68 Fitzgerald West Jr.
JACK: #19 Cameron Whitfield, #17 Ashley Williams
WLB: #25 Carmycah Glass, #6 Terrence Williams
MLB: #8 K.C. Ossai, #45 Caleb Kibodi
SLB: #22 Jaden Dugger, #31 Trey Fite
LCB: #26 Austin Agu, #11 Caleb Anderson
SS: #28 Kody Jackson, #20 Jalen Clark
FS: #3 Tyrone Lewis, #27 Key'Savalyn Barnes
RCB: #21 Keyon Martin, #24 Lorenzell Dubose
NB: #13 Amir McDaniel, #36 Maurion Eleam
Louisiana Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #92 Nathan Torney, #51 Braxton Guilbeau
PK: #45 Kenneth Almandares, #51 Braxton Guilbeau
H: #11 Dalen Cambre, #40 Hunter Sims
LSN: #40 Hunter Sims, #39 Carter Milliron
KO: #45 Kenneth Almandares, #95 Tony Sterner
PR: #4 Jacob Bernard, #20 Jalen Clark
KR: #21 Zylan Perry, #15 Robert Williams
Louisiana Depth Chart Notes
Chandler Fields has been exceptional in his time on the field in the 2024 season. While Ben Wooldridge began the season as the starting quarterback, his turnover problem paved the way for Chandler Fields to earn the starting job. Fields has a 72.4% completion rate in 87 passing attempts, and in the seven games he's played, he's thrown for five touchdowns and one interception.
WR Lance LeGendre and RB Zylan Perry are the two most explosive players on this Ragin' Cajuns squad. LeGendre has over 800 yards receiving, while Perry has averaged over 6 yards/rush this season.
On the defense, K.C. Ossai is easily the most impressive defender for the Ragin' Cajuns. The Louisiana linebacker has racked up 110 total tackles this season, 56 of those tackles being unassisted. Two players to keep an eye on are Tyrone Lewis and Kody Jackson. Lewis and Jackson have combined for seven interceptions this season. Look for the Ragin' Cajuns to bring pressure early on in the game to see if they can get Josh Hoover to make a mistake.
