TCU Gearing Up to Challenge Ohio State’s Scoring Stars in NCAA Tournament

After a one-year hiatus, the TCU Horned Frogs men’s basketball team has officially been invited to the Big Dance. Awaiting the Frogs will be a first-round matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, March 19, a game that, in and of itself, is massive but is also escalated by the fact that it’s the inaugural contest of the tournament. All eyes of the college basketball world will be on TCU and Ohio State on Thursday morning.

Ohio State is a formidable foe, one the Horned Frogs shouldn’t take lightly. While it has had its ups and downs this season, it has come on strong as of late, picking up key wins over Wisconsin and Purdue throughout February. It has played top teams like North Carolina, Nebraska, Michigan, Michigan State, and Virginia close, but has also lost to some teams it probably shouldn’t have—TCU can relate—like Pittsburgh and Washington. Overall, the Buckeyes are a quality operation that is entirely deserving of their spot in the NCAA tournament. This game will not be a cakewalk, though it’s safe to say TCU wouldn’t have it any other way.

TCU Will Need to Stop Ohio State's Prolific Guards

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Frogs have ridden a wave of momentum over the past month that they don’t want to end, and the only way to do that is to take down the Buckeyes. The good news is that the feat is entirely doable—TCU is more than capable of winning its first-round matchup. There is a modicum of unfortunate news, however: Ohio State is equipped with a star talent who can put up 30 points on any given day.

Bruce Thornton, a senior guard from Fairburn, Georgia, who has spent the entirety of his college career in Columbus with the Buckeyes, is one of the best scorers in the Big Ten. He is averaging 20.2 points per game, including an impressive 24 points versus Iowa in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament. In February, Thornton scored 27 or more points three times. He is hitting his stride at the exact right moment, to say the least.

John Mobley Jr. is right alongside him in the scoring department. While he hasn’t put up the prolific numbers recently that Thornton has, the sophomore from Reynoldsburg, Ohio, has consistently delivered good performances. He scored 28 points in a win over UCLA in January, 22 in the team’s loss to Michigan on Jan. 23, and 28 against Penn State on March 4. In total, he is averaging 15.7 points per game this season.

Having a guard tandem that can score at will will enable Ohio State to potentially go on a run in the NCAA tournament. It is difficult to stop. TCU will certainly have its hands full, though it is not an impossible task. The Frogs, armed with experience playing in the fierce Big 12 against some of the best teams in the country, have faced teams like Ohio State before, so they know they can handle the scoring pressure the Buckeyes will bring. While it is not certain that the Frogs’ defense will shut down Thornton and Mobley Jr., TCU fans should find solace in the fact that accomplishing that goal and winning the game is a doable endeavor.

Ohio State Features Size in the Paint

Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) is recognized on senior night before the NCAA game at Value City Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret that TCU lacks size at the interior positions. Maliek Diallo’s season-long absence has hurt the Horned Frogs’ ability to defend the paint, and Ohio State might be a team that can exploit that deficiency.

Center Christoph Tilly, a senior from Berlin, Germany, is averaging 11 points per game and shooting 48 percent from the field this season. Those aren’t extraordinary numbers for a player at his position, but that’s not what makes the matchup potentially difficult for TCU. Tilly is seven feet tall, two inches taller than TCU’s best available center, Vianney Salatchoum. Salatchoum isn’t playing much; he recorded only two minutes versus Kansas, another team with size on the interior. Could Jamie Dixon throw him out there to try to stop Tilly? It’s definitely an option, though TCU has shown it prefers to go smaller in these situations in the past.

What’s Next for the TCU Horned Frogs?

TCU’s journey to a national title commences Thursday, March 19, at 11:15 a.m. CT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will be broadcast on CBS. The winner will play the victor of the matchup between No. 1 Duke and No. 16 Siena.