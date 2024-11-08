Opponent Depth Chart: Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State has had a very puzzling season. While they began the season by going 3-0, they have remained winless since Big 12 play began. In my eyes, both TCU and OSU are desperate for a conference win. The goal of this week? Not to be their first.
With that being said, the Oklahoma State depth chart hasn't changed much since last year. The Cowboys returned 21 of their 22 starters but have looked like a shell of their former self from 2023. Alan Bowman and Ollie Gordon II headline some important players on this roster, Bowman being the 7th-year senior, and Gordon II being the 2023 Doak Walker award winner.
OSU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #7 Alan Bowman, #13 Garret Rangel, #6 Zane Flores
RB: #0 Ollie Gordon II, #3 Sesi Vailahi, #24 Trent Howland
WR-X: #10 Rashad Owens, #2 Talyn Shettron
WR-Z: #1 De'Zhaun Stribling, #9 Ayo Shotomide-King, #83 Cale Cabbiness
WR-SL: #80 Brennan Presley, #17 Gavin Freeman, #85 Tykie Andrews
TE: #40 Josh Ford, #86 Tyler Foster, #82 Quinton Stewart
LT: #72 Isaia Glass, #71 Dalton Cooper
LG: #67 Cole Birmingham
C: #66 Joe Michalski, #51 Austin Kawecki, #75 Jakobe Sanders
RG: #74 Preston Wilson, #68 Taylor Miterko
RT: #61 Jake Springfield, #77 Noah McKinney
OSU Defensive Depth Chart
LDE: #99 Iman Oates, #56 Xavier Ross
NT: #93 Collin Clay, #97 Justin Kirkland, #71 Aden Kelley
RDE: #96 Kody Walterscheid, #87 DeSean Brown, #95 Jaleel Johnson
WLB: #33 Obi Ezeigbo, #35 Poasa Utu
MLB: #4 Nick Martin, #44 Justin Wright
SLB: #5 Kendal Daniels, #22 Jeff Roberson
FCB: #2 Korie Black, #23 Kenneth Harris, #27 Raymond Gay II
SS: #9 Trey Rucker, #8 Parker Robertson
FS: #7 Cameron Epps, #0 Kobe Hylton
BCB: #3 Cam Smith, #10 Kale Smith
NB: #11 Dylan Smith, #6 Lyrik Rawls
OSU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #29 Hudson Kaak, #90 Wes Pahl
PK: #19 Logan Ward, #39 Drake Tabor
H: #90 Wes Pahl, #19 Logan Ward
LSN: #44 Shea Freibaum, #57 Aidan Davenport
KO: #90 Wes Pahl, #19 Logan Ward
PR: #80 Brennan Presley, #27 Kyler Pearson
KR: #80 Brennan Presley, #27 Kyler Pearson
OSU Depth Chart Notes
Unfortunately, there isn't much to discuss with this Oklahoma State starting rotation. With so many starters returning, Mike Gundy seems to have the starting rotation he wants; they just haven't put it together aside from the first two games of the season.
Despite being listed as starting on the depth chart, Nick Martin will likely be out this week on the OSU defense. Martin is one of OSU's key linebackers that has been excellent at stopping the run. He had a career-high 4.5 tackles for a loss against Arkansas but hasn't played a game since the loss to K-State. Justin Wright and some other second-string guys have had to fill in at the linebacker position.
On the offensive side, OSU's receivers are some of the most effective in the Big 12. De'Zhaun Stribling and Brennan Presley have combined for 11 touchdowns this season, and both account for nearly 650 yards. Rashod Owens is a threat on the outside part of the field, averaging over 15 yards per catch. It's safe to say that the TCU secondary will have its hands full on Saturday night.
