Killer Frogs

Opponent Depth Chart: SMU

TCU and SMU get set for a rivalry game for the Iron Skillet this weekend. Who are the Ponies going to start on Saturday?

Carson Wersal

Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the SMU fans and students during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the SMU fans and students during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Brigham Young Cougars at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the battle for the Iron Skillet coming up here in a couple of days, SMU and its fanbase are likely geared for what will be an intense and chippy matchup against the Horned Frogs. Both teams currently sit at 2-1 in their seasons thus far, and many are saying this game will indicate how each team's remaining games will go.

TCU has won the last two matchups with the Mustangs by scores of 34-17 and 42-34. TCU will look to keep the Iron Skillet in Fort Worth, while SMU will try to take back the Skillet with a win on Saturday. Here's who the Mustangs are starting against the Horned Frogs for what could be the last Battle for the Iron Skillet for the foreseeable future.

SMU Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #7 Kevin Jennings, #22 Preston Stone, #6 Keldrick Luster, #25 William Fierro

RB: #1 Brashard Smith, #11 LJ Johnson Jr., #4 Jaylan Knighton, #0 Derrick McFall, #6 Zane Minors

WR-X: #3 Romello Brinson, #5 Moochie Dixon, #15 Ashton Cozart

WR-Z: #9 Key'Shawn Smith, #8 Jordan Hudson

WR-SL: #1 Jake Bailey, #13 Roderick Daniels Jr., #30 Carter Campbell

TE: #82 RJ Maryland, #88 Matthew Hibner, #85 Adam Moore, #44 Stone Eby, #84 Tripp Riordan

LT: #59 PJ Williams, #65 Jack Laphen

LG: #54 Savion Byrd, #69 Nate Anderson, #76 Keaton Schultz

C: #53 Jakai Clark, #51 Justin Osborne

RG: #71 Logan Parr, #75 Ben Sparks, #77 Alex Woods

RT: #51 Justin Osborne, #74 Andrew Chamblee

SMU Defensive Depth Chart

DE: #5 Elijah Roberts, #15 Cameron Robertson

NT: #10 Anthony Booker JR., #9 Mike Lockhart

DT: #81 Jared Harrison-Hunte, #94 Jonathan Jefferson, #9 Kori Roberson Jr.

BAN: #6 Jahfari Harvey, #58 Isaiah Smith, #32 Billy Walton III

MLB: #4 Kobe Wilson, #29 Brandon Miyazono

WLB: #34 Ahmad Walker, #54 Alexander Kilgore

NB: #2 Cale Sanders Jr., #2 Jonathan McGill, #11 Jaden Milliner-Jones

LCB: #1 Brandon Crossley, #4 Jahari Rogers, #0 William Nettles

SS: #2 Jonathan McGill, #3 Ahmaad Moses,

FS: #23 Isaiah Nwokobia, #27 Abdul Muhammad

RCB: #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, #14 AJ Davis, #7 Deuce Harmon

SMU Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #49 Isaac Pearson, #96 Jackson Waller

PK: #41 Collin Rogers, #97 Gabriel Lozano

KO: #41 Collin Rogers, #97 Gabriel Lozano

LS: #48 Will Benton IV, #56 Brock O'Quinn

H: #49 Isaac Pearson, #96 Jackson Waller

PR: #13 Roderick Daniels Jr., #12 Jake Bailey

KR: #1 Brashard Smith, #9 Key'Shawn Smith

Reserves

Injured: #0 Camar Wheaton, #69 Nate Anderson

SMU Depth Chart Notes

The horse in the room for this depth chart is that TCU could expect either Preston Stone or Kevin Jennings to play on Saturday vs the Frogs. SMU's head coach Rhett Lashlee said in a recent press conference that SMU is gonna roll with Jennings until further notice. So far this season, Jennings hasn't looked good in the small sample size he's gotten. The QB has completed only 29 of his 51 passes this season. The thing that will make TCU fans nervous about Jennings is his ability to run the football. The Horned Frogs defense has struggled so far with running quarterbacks.

On the defensive side of the ball, there aren't really players that stick out as far as statistics go. One thing that SMU has going for them in this game is their ability to get in the back field. The mustangs have 3 players with more than 2.5 tackles for a loss and 7 players with more than 1.5 tackles for a loss. The TCU offensive line is going to be tested in this rivalry game whether they like it or not.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Published
Carson Wersal

CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Home/Football