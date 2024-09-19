Opponent Depth Chart: SMU
With the battle for the Iron Skillet coming up here in a couple of days, SMU and its fanbase are likely geared for what will be an intense and chippy matchup against the Horned Frogs. Both teams currently sit at 2-1 in their seasons thus far, and many are saying this game will indicate how each team's remaining games will go.
TCU has won the last two matchups with the Mustangs by scores of 34-17 and 42-34. TCU will look to keep the Iron Skillet in Fort Worth, while SMU will try to take back the Skillet with a win on Saturday. Here's who the Mustangs are starting against the Horned Frogs for what could be the last Battle for the Iron Skillet for the foreseeable future.
SMU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #7 Kevin Jennings, #22 Preston Stone, #6 Keldrick Luster, #25 William Fierro
RB: #1 Brashard Smith, #11 LJ Johnson Jr., #4 Jaylan Knighton, #0 Derrick McFall, #6 Zane Minors
WR-X: #3 Romello Brinson, #5 Moochie Dixon, #15 Ashton Cozart
WR-Z: #9 Key'Shawn Smith, #8 Jordan Hudson
WR-SL: #1 Jake Bailey, #13 Roderick Daniels Jr., #30 Carter Campbell
TE: #82 RJ Maryland, #88 Matthew Hibner, #85 Adam Moore, #44 Stone Eby, #84 Tripp Riordan
LT: #59 PJ Williams, #65 Jack Laphen
LG: #54 Savion Byrd, #69 Nate Anderson, #76 Keaton Schultz
C: #53 Jakai Clark, #51 Justin Osborne
RG: #71 Logan Parr, #75 Ben Sparks, #77 Alex Woods
RT: #51 Justin Osborne, #74 Andrew Chamblee
SMU Defensive Depth Chart
DE: #5 Elijah Roberts, #15 Cameron Robertson
NT: #10 Anthony Booker JR., #9 Mike Lockhart
DT: #81 Jared Harrison-Hunte, #94 Jonathan Jefferson, #9 Kori Roberson Jr.
BAN: #6 Jahfari Harvey, #58 Isaiah Smith, #32 Billy Walton III
MLB: #4 Kobe Wilson, #29 Brandon Miyazono
WLB: #34 Ahmad Walker, #54 Alexander Kilgore
NB: #2 Cale Sanders Jr., #2 Jonathan McGill, #11 Jaden Milliner-Jones
LCB: #1 Brandon Crossley, #4 Jahari Rogers, #0 William Nettles
SS: #2 Jonathan McGill, #3 Ahmaad Moses,
FS: #23 Isaiah Nwokobia, #27 Abdul Muhammad
RCB: #13 Jaelyn Davis-Robinson, #14 AJ Davis, #7 Deuce Harmon
SMU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #49 Isaac Pearson, #96 Jackson Waller
PK: #41 Collin Rogers, #97 Gabriel Lozano
KO: #41 Collin Rogers, #97 Gabriel Lozano
LS: #48 Will Benton IV, #56 Brock O'Quinn
H: #49 Isaac Pearson, #96 Jackson Waller
PR: #13 Roderick Daniels Jr., #12 Jake Bailey
KR: #1 Brashard Smith, #9 Key'Shawn Smith
Reserves
Injured: #0 Camar Wheaton, #69 Nate Anderson
SMU Depth Chart Notes
The horse in the room for this depth chart is that TCU could expect either Preston Stone or Kevin Jennings to play on Saturday vs the Frogs. SMU's head coach Rhett Lashlee said in a recent press conference that SMU is gonna roll with Jennings until further notice. So far this season, Jennings hasn't looked good in the small sample size he's gotten. The QB has completed only 29 of his 51 passes this season. The thing that will make TCU fans nervous about Jennings is his ability to run the football. The Horned Frogs defense has struggled so far with running quarterbacks.
On the defensive side of the ball, there aren't really players that stick out as far as statistics go. One thing that SMU has going for them in this game is their ability to get in the back field. The mustangs have 3 players with more than 2.5 tackles for a loss and 7 players with more than 1.5 tackles for a loss. The TCU offensive line is going to be tested in this rivalry game whether they like it or not.
