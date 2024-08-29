Killer Frogs

Opponent Depth Charts: Stanford Cardinals

Time to take a look at who the Horned Frogs will face on Friday.

Carson Wersal

Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels answers questions from the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Stanford's depth chart was released on Monday as well. When many Horned Frogs think of Stanford, they will likely think of the 2017 Alamo Bowl comeback win. In TCU and Stanford's first meeting in 7 years, these programs will both look to set the tone for the 2024-25 season with a win.

Stanford Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #14 Ashton Daniels, #8 Justin Lamson, #2 Elijah Brown, #9 Myles Jackson, #17 Charlie Mirer

RB: #26 Sedrick Irvin, #15 Ryan Butler, #34 Champ Hampton, #36 Kenaj Washington

WR-X: #13 Elic Ayomanor, #0 Mudia Reuben,

WR-Z: #83 Jackson Harris, #10 Emmett Mosley V

WR-SL: #24 Tiger Bachmeier, #84 Ismael Cisse

TE: #86 Sam Roush, #88 Benji Blackburn

LT: #78 Luke Blakenko, #76 Jack Leyrer,

LG: #61 Trevor Mayberry, #69 Jake Maikkula, #51 Ziron Brown

C: #57 Levi Rogers, #65 Allen Thomason

RG: #55 Simione Pale, #72 Austin Uke

RT: #71 Connor McLaughlin, #67 Fisher Anderson

Stanford Defensive Depth Chart

EDGE: #23 David Bailey, #14 Wilfredo Aybar

DT: #40 Tobin Phillips, #98 Zach Buckey

DT: #75 Braden Marceau-Olayinka, #40 Tobin Phillips

DT: #94 Anthony Franklin, #97 Zach Rowell

EDGE: #14 Wilfredo Aybar, #44 Ernest Cooper

MLB: #8 Tristan Sinclair, #35 Matt Rose, #51 Sam Mattingly

OLB: #0 Gaethan Bernadel, #43 Jahsiah Galvan, #36 Tre Williams

LCB: #6 Collin Wright, #27 Omari Porter

SS: #3 Mitch Leigber, #5 Jay Green

FS: # 21 Scotty Edwards, #18 Jaylin'Dai Sumlin

CB: #4 Zahran Manley, #9 Brandon Nicholson, #28 Cam Richardson

Stanford Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #37 Aidan Flintoft, #15 Connor Weselman

PK: #13 Emmet Kenney, #92 AJ Siedler

KO: #13 Emmet Kenney, #92 AJ Siedler

LS: #93 Peyton Warford, #47 Alejandro Chavez

H: #15 Connor Weselman, #37 Aidan Flintoft

PR: #3 Bryce Farrell

KR: #3 Bryce Farrell, #40 Jason Thompson

Stanford Depth Chart Offensive Notes

On the offensive side of the ball, the name that jumps off the page is Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor dominated later in the season including a game against Colorado in which he accounted for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Look for junior QB Ashton Daniels to target Ayomanor consistently throughout the game. As for the offensive line for the Cardinals, one can expect them to be a little better than last year, but not in a dominating fashion.

Stanford Depth Chart Defensive Notes

While the Stanford defense has struggled in the past, TCU needs to be prepared as the Cardinals don't lack in the experience department on the defensive side of the ball. Gaethan Bernadel and Tristan Sinclair were a decent duo combining for over 150 total tackles in the 2023 season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Published
Carson Wersal

CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

Home/Football