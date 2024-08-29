Opponent Depth Charts: Stanford Cardinals
Stanford's depth chart was released on Monday as well. When many Horned Frogs think of Stanford, they will likely think of the 2017 Alamo Bowl comeback win. In TCU and Stanford's first meeting in 7 years, these programs will both look to set the tone for the 2024-25 season with a win.
Stanford Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #14 Ashton Daniels, #8 Justin Lamson, #2 Elijah Brown, #9 Myles Jackson, #17 Charlie Mirer
RB: #26 Sedrick Irvin, #15 Ryan Butler, #34 Champ Hampton, #36 Kenaj Washington
WR-X: #13 Elic Ayomanor, #0 Mudia Reuben,
WR-Z: #83 Jackson Harris, #10 Emmett Mosley V
WR-SL: #24 Tiger Bachmeier, #84 Ismael Cisse
TE: #86 Sam Roush, #88 Benji Blackburn
LT: #78 Luke Blakenko, #76 Jack Leyrer,
LG: #61 Trevor Mayberry, #69 Jake Maikkula, #51 Ziron Brown
C: #57 Levi Rogers, #65 Allen Thomason
RG: #55 Simione Pale, #72 Austin Uke
RT: #71 Connor McLaughlin, #67 Fisher Anderson
Stanford Defensive Depth Chart
EDGE: #23 David Bailey, #14 Wilfredo Aybar
DT: #40 Tobin Phillips, #98 Zach Buckey
DT: #75 Braden Marceau-Olayinka, #40 Tobin Phillips
DT: #94 Anthony Franklin, #97 Zach Rowell
EDGE: #14 Wilfredo Aybar, #44 Ernest Cooper
MLB: #8 Tristan Sinclair, #35 Matt Rose, #51 Sam Mattingly
OLB: #0 Gaethan Bernadel, #43 Jahsiah Galvan, #36 Tre Williams
LCB: #6 Collin Wright, #27 Omari Porter
SS: #3 Mitch Leigber, #5 Jay Green
FS: # 21 Scotty Edwards, #18 Jaylin'Dai Sumlin
CB: #4 Zahran Manley, #9 Brandon Nicholson, #28 Cam Richardson
Stanford Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #37 Aidan Flintoft, #15 Connor Weselman
PK: #13 Emmet Kenney, #92 AJ Siedler
KO: #13 Emmet Kenney, #92 AJ Siedler
LS: #93 Peyton Warford, #47 Alejandro Chavez
H: #15 Connor Weselman, #37 Aidan Flintoft
PR: #3 Bryce Farrell
KR: #3 Bryce Farrell, #40 Jason Thompson
Stanford Depth Chart Offensive Notes
On the offensive side of the ball, the name that jumps off the page is Elic Ayomanor. Ayomanor dominated later in the season including a game against Colorado in which he accounted for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Look for junior QB Ashton Daniels to target Ayomanor consistently throughout the game. As for the offensive line for the Cardinals, one can expect them to be a little better than last year, but not in a dominating fashion.
Stanford Depth Chart Defensive Notes
While the Stanford defense has struggled in the past, TCU needs to be prepared as the Cardinals don't lack in the experience department on the defensive side of the ball. Gaethan Bernadel and Tristan Sinclair were a decent duo combining for over 150 total tackles in the 2023 season.
