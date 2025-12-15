TCU Women's Basketball Drops in Latest AP Poll

Despite an 11-0 record and multiple blowout performances, the TCU women’s basketball team dropped from No. 8 to No. 9 in the latest AP poll.

The Horned Frogs had been holding steady at No. 8 for several weeks but fell behind Oklahoma after the Sooners defeated rival and previously ranked Oklahoma State on Dec. 13. In the eyes of the media members who vote on the AP poll, that was enough to slide Oklahoma up while simultaneously moving the Horned Frogs down a peg.

TCU has been a member of the AP Top 25 for the entirety of the season and has been in the top 10 for five consecutive weeks.

The only other Big 12 schools ranked alongside the Horned Frogs are Iowa State (No. 10) and Baylor (No. 15). Oklahoma State (35), Texas Tech (26), and Arizona State (1) all received votes.

Where Does Everyone Else Stack Up With the Frogs?

Donovyn Hunter shoots the ball in No. 8 TCU's 84-56 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday, December 6, 2025. | X: @TCUWBB

Oklahoma, which received 566 voting points compared to TCU’s 560, ranks one spot ahead of the Frogs at No. 8. Unbeaten Maryland is slotted one spot ahead of the Sooners at No. 7.

The top seven remained unchanged from last week’s ranking as UConn, which received 24 first-place votes, retained the No. 1 spot for the seventh consecutive ranking. Texas was once again placed at No. 2 and received eight first-place votes. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks were right behind at No. 3.

The Big Ten reigned supreme with nine teams in the AP Top 25. The SEC finished second with eight. Both the Big 12 and the ACC had three, with the Big East and Ivy League each having one team in the ranking.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

After taking down Jacksonville in a dominant 89-49 effort, Mark Campbell’s Horned Frogs will look to continue their undefeated campaign when Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to town on Dec. 16. That matchup will be the final non-conference bout of the season before Big 12 play commences on Dec. 20 when Kansas State visits Schollmaier Arena to try to take down the Horned Frogs — just like it was able to do a season ago.

Once the holiday season wraps up, TCU will resume play with a trip to Provo to take on BYU on New Year’s Eve. Another bout in Utah against the Utes will take place on Jan. 3 in Salt Lake City. The Horned Frogs will then come home to play two teams that were receiving votes in this week’s AP poll — Oklahoma State and Arizona State — on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, respectively.

