Ryann Zeller, KillerFrogs.com

Humorous: PAC 12 and BIG 12 interviews on conference realignment

Seems like a bomb always drops right before Football Media Days kick-off. This year's was no disappointment.  USC and UCLA, a mainstay in the PAC 12 since the early 1900's, are skipping off to the Big 10 chasing the money. 

Once again we bring to you, the best medicine God has to offer: laughter. Clint Foster has once again put together a masterful skit of each school's take on conference musical chairs.  There are even a few surprise guest schools, from other conferences, who chime in.

Click below to watch and enjoy Clint Foster cleverly capture each schools stereotype, just perfectly.  

The Big 12 recently acquired UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, and BYU after OU and Texas announced they were leaving for the SEC.  With the shocking news about UCLA and USC plan to head to the BIG 10, the BIG 12 and PAC 12 each find themselves running around like a chicken without its head proclaiming their superiority over each other.  Red Rover, Red Rover, who will com over?  The most recent rumors are that the Big 12 has offered a carrot to Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona State.  While everything is up in the air, it is quite certain that the fate of each conference depends on when and if Notre Dame decides to join the Big 10.  So sit back, get your popcorn and enjoy the show that is before us.  It's sure to be blockbuster!

