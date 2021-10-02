October 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballFrogs in the ProsMore SportsKF ForumPodcastRecruitingMem'ries SweetSI TIXShop
Search
Pre-game Pop-up Events Will Have You Seeing Purple
Publish date:

Pre-game Pop-up Events Will Have You Seeing Purple

Before you head in The Carter for the game, check out these two great pop-up events.
Author:

Photo: RiffRamVintage.com

Before you head in The Carter for the game, check out these two great pop-up events.

Two exciting pop-up events await Frogs fans before the TCU vs. Texas game. 

First, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Riff Ram Vintage will be on the back patio at Dutch’s Hamburgers, 3009 S. University Dr. Vintage gear including everyone’s favorite, The Flying T logo, will be available. Dutch’s will open at 9 a.m. for a pre-game meal. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Riff Ram Vintage, will be on the patio to greet customers and answer any questions. Parking is available in the back near the bookstore if you are coming before 9 am. Mention this article and get ten percent off one item.

The second pop-up event on Saturday is Johnnie O inside the Schollmaier Arena.  Johnnie O is a Los Angeles-based retailer of apparel and accessories for men who opened their first Texas shop in Fort Worth's WestBend complex earlier this year. They had an event on October 1 at the TCU Bookstore. On Saturday, customers can purchase TCU Johnnie O gear during this pre game event. Johnnie O will be bringing many wonderful TCU inspired items to this event.

Johnny O

Visit the Schollmaier Arena before the Texas game for the Johnnie O pop-up event. 

For the next home game KillerFrogs.com will provide insight into the newly relocated Frog Alley with vendors and fun the family. A map will also be included.  

riff ram vintage
Football

Pre-game Pop-up Events Will Have You Seeing Purple

42 seconds ago
IMG_1981 (1)
Football

How to Watch: TCU vs. Texas

5 hours ago
sipa_16501676
Football

Keys to the Game: University of Texas

5 hours ago
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) fights for the first down against Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Jacoby Jones (36) and Texas Longhorns linebacker Cort Jaquess (57) in the 4th quarter in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

TCU vs. Texas: Staff Predictions

6 hours ago
image0
Mem'ries Sweet

Mem'ries Sweet- Raised in Austin

Sep 30, 2021
USATSI_16826296
Football

Players to Watch: University of Texas

Sep 30, 2021
Sep 25, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Tay Martin (1) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

Big 12 Power Rankings: Week 4

Sep 30, 2021
Oct 3, 2020; Austin, TX, USA; TCU Horned Frogs celebrate a win over the Texas Longhorns 33-31 in a NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Texas releases it Week 5 depth chart versus TCU

Sep 30, 2021