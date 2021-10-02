Pre-game Pop-up Events Will Have You Seeing Purple

Before you head in The Carter for the game, check out these two great pop-up events.

Two exciting pop-up events await Frogs fans before the TCU vs. Texas game.

First, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Riff Ram Vintage will be on the back patio at Dutch’s Hamburgers, 3009 S. University Dr. Vintage gear including everyone’s favorite, The Flying T logo, will be available. Dutch’s will open at 9 a.m. for a pre-game meal. Lindsey Dixon, owner of Riff Ram Vintage, will be on the patio to greet customers and answer any questions. Parking is available in the back near the bookstore if you are coming before 9 am. Mention this article and get ten percent off one item.

The second pop-up event on Saturday is Johnnie O inside the Schollmaier Arena. Johnnie O is a Los Angeles-based retailer of apparel and accessories for men who opened their first Texas shop in Fort Worth's WestBend complex earlier this year. They had an event on October 1 at the TCU Bookstore. On Saturday, customers can purchase TCU Johnnie O gear during this pre game event. Johnnie O will be bringing many wonderful TCU inspired items to this event.

Visit the Schollmaier Arena before the Texas game for the Johnnie O pop-up event.

For the next home game KillerFrogs.com will provide insight into the newly relocated Frog Alley with vendors and fun the family. A map will also be included.