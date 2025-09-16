Presser Points from Week 2: All the Insights, Straight from the Podium in Fort Worth
Sonny Dykes spoke with the media following TCU’s 42-21 win over Abilene Christian Saturday night. Here are the major insights that came from the podium.
Please with the Passing Game:
Dykes was incredibly pleased with Josh Hoover and the protection from the offensive line. Hoover completed 21 of 27 passes for 337 yards and four touchdowns en route to securing his head coach’s 100th career victory.
“I thought we really protected the passer well tonight,” Dykes said. “We saw a lot of blitzes and different things, and I thought Josh did a good job of moving when he had to in the pocket and buying some time, and looking downfield.”
Hoover’s longest completion was a 51-yard strike to Joseph Manjack IV in the third quarter. He also found ten different receivers against the Wildcats, which is a testament to the depth of this team. Dykes said, “Josh trusts those guys. He just believes that they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it.”
Impressed with Manjack and Small:
Following a quiet game against the Tar Heels, Joseph Manjack IV hauled in four receptions for 114 yards in his first game at The Carter. It was his first 100-yard game of his career. Manjack made impressive plays in key situations, including a third-down conversion.
Perhaps the biggest surprise on Saturday was the freshman wide receiver Ed Small. The Texas native broke out for six catches, resulting in 45 yards and two touchdowns. Small was not originally slated to be involved as much as he did, but an injury to Jordan Bailey on the opening kickoff required a gap to be filled.
“Ed Small stepped right in and played like a veteran,” Dykes said. “He made some really tough catches, ran some good routes. The good thing is that we have a lot of depth at that position.”
Unsatisfied with Team Mentality:
While the TCU offense was strong against Abilene Christian, Dykes was not encouraged by the manner in which the team finished the game. He said, “It seemed like, at halftime, we came out and didn’t have the same kind of mindset and killer mentality that we needed to in the second half. I’ve got to do a better job of getting our players ready when they have that kind of situation.”
TCU led 28-0 at the half and only managed two touchdowns in the second half. Ken Seals came in for Hoover and threw an interception on the team’s first possession in the fourth quarter.
It ultimately came down to execution, or the lack thereof, from the Horned Frogs’ offense in the second half, which speaks to Dykes’ remarks. He said, “I wish we would have finished the game a little better on offense.”
While the Frogs dominated the Wildcats in the 2025 home opener, there is still more to be improved upon. TCU now turns its attention to Saturday’s Iron Skillet date with the SMU Mustangs.
TCU versus SMU kicks off on Saturday, September 20, at 11 a.m. CT from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, and can be streamed on ESPN and ESPN2.