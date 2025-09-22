Presser Points from Week 4: All the Insights, Straight from the Podium in Fort Worth
A gritty win on Saturday saw No. 24 TCU top the SMU Mustangs 35-24 and roll on to a 3-0 start to the season. Following the Iron Skillet victory, head coach Sonny Dykes spoke to the media and expressed his insights and takeaways from the Frogs’ win.
Impressed with Defensive Gameplan:
One of the biggest takeaways this weekend was how well the defense performed against the Mustangs. Sonny Dykes said it himself, “I thought Andy and the staff had a great game plan. We pressured [Jennings] enough and didn’t want to let him get out of the pocket and create by throwing the ball downfield, and, I think for the most part, our guys did that.”
TCU held its crosstown rivals to their lowest point total of the season, 24. Entering Saturday, SMU averaged 38.3 points per game. More importantly, TCU won the turnover battle.
Kevin Jennings threw two crucial interceptions that TCU took advantage of. Now under Dykes’, the Frogs are 24-4 when winning the turnover battle.
Andy Avalos’ defense also halted the Mustangs’ ground game to just 94 yards. The Frogs didn’t allow any big gains either, as the longest rush was just 14 yards by Kevin Jennings himself.
Found A Way to Win:
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Frogs’ win was finding the will to win. Following the ACU game a week prior, Dykes felt the team’s preparation wasn’t what it needed to be. But heading into a fight with SMU, discipline was crucial.
With it being the final Iron Skillet game for potentially years to come, Dykes was pleased to see the team focused on playing football, staying mentally sharp, and not getting into the extracurriculars of the game.
Despite the win, Dykes felt the team could have played cleaner on offense. “I was kind of discouraged by that. We just had more penalties, we shot ourselves in the foot more often in this game than we have so far in this season.”
Heading into a short week with a tough road game against Arizona State, the Frogs have to recover quickly and be intentional in tweaking their approach before a tangle in Tempe.
What’s Next:
The Frogs will hit the road to take on the Sun Devils (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) Friday night at Mountain America Stadium. Arizona State is coming off a 27-24 win over Baylor and will look to force the Frogs into a gritty road battle. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on FOX.