Jeremy Payne Emerges As TCU's Future Feature Back
One of the latest offensive sparks that was unleashed against Cincinnati this weekend was none other than sophomore running back Jeremy Payne.
It was his best performance as a Horned Frog yet, as Payne rushed 26 times for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore from Missouri City, TX broke out for his second-straight 100-yard game. It was just a week ago that he dominated the Houston Cougars with friends and family in attendance.
Following the win, Sonny Dykes said, “He’s tough. He’s not the biggest guy in the world, but he runs big and finishes plays. He’s consistent and does his job at a high level.”
Coming into the season, the TCU rushing game was expected to be heavily dominated by Kevorian Barnes, who transferred from UTSA. After suffering an injury late in the season-opener against North Carolina, though, Barnes would go on to miss crucial time that would shake up the TCU backfield.
In the meantime, alongside Payne, Trent Battle and true freshman Jon Denman also made a case for themselves to be the feature back. But after dominating the final stretch of the season, it is clear Payne is the primary heading into next season.
While Payne had 174 rushing yards against the Bearcats, he totaled over 218 total yards after hauling in a 44-yard catch. His vision, patience, and burst ability make him a threat on the ground. But even more than that, Payne is a dual threat. While taking on the role as a blocking running back in pass protection, he can leak to the outside and catch passes in the flat.
What makes the situation and timing all the more exciting is that Payne is just a sophomore.
This season, he has rushed 97 times for 550 yards and four touchdowns. Payne is averaging 5.7 yards per carry and tallied a season-long 51-yard rush in the regular season finale against the Bearcats. When playing as a pass-catcher, he is averaging 9.8 yards per reception.
In addition to Payne, Denman has earned valuable reps in just his first season in college football. He has shown glimpses of immense talent and will most definitely take a large stride next season.
What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?
TCU Football will enjoy its win over Cincinnati and will look to get healthy before its bowl game. The postseason destination has yet to be announced for the Horned Frogs, so it will provide ample time for the coaches and players to rest and recover.