Recapping TCU's Top Target Day

TCU hosted several of its top 2027 recruiting targets on campus Sunday afternoon for its Top Target Day, as the Horned Frogs continue to build momentum early in the recruiting cycle. Here’s a closer look at some of the top 2027 recruiting targets who made their way to Fort Worth for TCU’s Top Target Day.

Xavier Muhammad | 2027 | Defensive Lineman | 6'5" 250 lbs | South Houston High School | Houston, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 4-star- 118 Nationally / 12 DL / 17 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-star- 116 Nationally / 12 DL / 18 TX

“I was able to sit down and talk with Coach McFarland (Defensive Line Coach JaMarkus McFarland) and Coach Dykes (Head Coach Sonny Dykes ). We were also able to speak with the strength and conditioning coaches and staff. One of the highlights for me was speaking with advisors regarding my credits and how to utilize my Associate's Degree that I will be bringing in if I were to commit. We also spoke with members of the football team about their experiences there at TCU. The staff wanted me to know that I was a top prospect for them and they can see my versatile skill sets implemented into their defensive scheme. With them being in the Big 12 Conference, it’s big-time competition every week. There are no easy games, and scouts are watching. That’s what you want if you’re trying to get to the league, " Muhammad said.

He also has offers from Texas Tech, UTSA, Alabama A&M, SMU, Houston, Rice, New Mexico, Vanderbilt, Iowa, UNLV, Arizona State, Miami (FL), Jackson State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Baylor, and Oklahoma State.

Jaiden Fields | 2027 | Athlete | 6'1" 190 lbs | Hutto High School | Hutto, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 589 NATL / 56 S / 80 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star - 576 NATL / 34 ATH / 77 TX

“One of the highlights was getting to know the coaches and getting to know the system. Both the academic and the football side. I was able to connect with Coach Watson (Safeties and Nickels Coach Tre Watson) the most, but also touched base with Coach Avalos (Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos) and Coach Dykes. Their message was that they see me coming in and earning a spot to play on both sides of the ball and special teams. I think their program is great; they really put their players in the best possible position they can, “ Fields said.

In addition to TCU, he also has offers from Texas State, Baylor, SMU, Houston, Tulsa, California, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Kansas State, Southern Miss, Arizona State, Colorado State, Memphis, and San Diego State.

Braiden Graves | 2027 | Safety | 6'2" 190 lbs | Bridgeland High School | Cypress, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 537 NATL / 53 S / 75 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking- 3-star- 538 NATL / 57 S / 71 TX

“The way the staff was so welcoming really stuck out to me, and they also have top-notch facilities. Most of my time was spent with Coach Watson. We also spent time with Coach Avalos and Coach Green (Assistant Running Back Coach Aaron Green). I also got to meet and spend some time with Coach Dykes. Their overall message was how I would fit into their defense and how I would develop my skills to fit their needs. They have built a culture around winning, and that’s the expectation of everyone- to do what it takes, “ Graves said.

He also has offers from Houston, Texas State, Utah, Kansas, San Diego State, Tulsa, Oregon State, UTSA, SMU, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, UTEP, North Texas, and UConn.

Hudson Whitenight | 2027 | Offensive Lineman | 6'5" 290 lbs | Dripping Springs High School | Dripping Springs, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 828 NATL / 52 IOL / 101 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- 730 NATL / 55 OT / 96 TX

“The highlight was that it was just great to be back and see how I fit in and that I’m a priority to them. I was able to connect with Coach Dykes, Coach Sammis (Offensive Coordinator Gordon Sammis), Coach Owens (Director of Player Personnel Chris Owens), Coach Ricker (Offensive line coach A.J. Ricker), and Coach Dorchester (General Manager Ryan Dorchester). Their message to me was that I’m a priority for them and they’d love to see me as a Horned Frog, as I fit their vision for the offense. I really like the program and what they are doing in Fort Worth, “ Whitenight said.

He also has offers from Nebraska, Arizona State, Duke, UTEP, Houston Christian, UTSA, North Texas, Houston, Texas State, and Baylor.

Braylon Deal | 2027 | Athlete | 6'3" 175 lbs | Naaman Forest High School | Garland, TX | Recruiting Ranking- NA

“One of the highlights was getting in the film room with Coach Kelly (Wide Receivers Coach Malcom Kelly) and getting to know Coach Sammis (offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis). I was able to connect with all the coaches and have had a connection with them for a while, and their message was to enjoy the process and have fun with it, also to become a great leader at my high school, so it can translate. Overall, I like the program and the people there. They do a great job taking care of their players, and the community is great, “ Deal said.

In addition to TCU, he also has offers from Texas State, UTEP, Delaware State, Texas Tech , UTSA, Arizona State, Kansas State, Kansas, Utah, North Texas, Oregon State, Navy, and Houston.

Andrew Shofstahl | 2027 | Offensive Lineman | 6'4" 325 lbs | St. Pauls High School | Covington, LA | Recruiting Ranking- NA

“The campus, city, and coaching staff were the highlights of my trip. The facilities are on par with the SEC teams I have visited, and I really connected with the coaches. I can see myself playing for them. Also, I like a bigger college town because I grew up close to New Orleans. I was able to speak to Coaches Dykes, Ricker, and Sammis. Coach Sammis gave us a preview of the new offense, and it fits me greatly. The message was that they love me and want me at TCU. They were very impressed that I could bench 225 for 31 times. They made it clear my offer was committable. I am very impressed with TCU, and this visit has placed them very high on my list. I can see myself playing there, “ Shofstahl said.

He also has offers from Tulane, Georgia State, Southern Miss, NC State, Mississippi State, and Louisiana.

Drake Carroll | 2027 | Edge | 6'5" 230 lbs | High School | Cornerstone Christian | San Antonio, TX | Recruiting Ranking- NA

“Being able to sit down with Coach Avalos and him showing me my development plan and how their scheme works was a highlight for me. I connected with him, Coach Dykes, and the rest of the staff. Their overall message to me was that TCU is a family place that not only cares about football but life after football and you as a person. Their program is one of the best in the country because of the family aspect of it and the loyalty, “ Carroll said.

He also has offers from Texas State, UTSA, Incarnate Word, Washington State, Navy, Northwestern, Duke, Minnesota, TCU, California, Colorado State, and North Texas.

Kobe Haynes | 2027 | Wide Receiver | 6'1" 200 lbs | Whitney High School | Whitney, TX | Recruiting Ranking- NA

“Being able to sit and see the new offense and how it’s run was a highlight for me. I was able to connect with all the offensive coaches, and their message to me was that TCU is home! I think highly of their program, because they are always competing at a championship level, “ Haynes said. He has offers from Baylor, Colorado State, North Texas, Houston, UTSA, Texas Tech, SMU, Utah, TCU, Stanford, Kansas, Duke, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

Jayden Thompson | 2028 | Offensive Lineman | 6'5" 300 lbs | Lovejoy High School | Lucas, TX | Recruiting Ranking- 247Sports Composite: 3-star- 199 NATL / 15 OT / 19 TX | Rivals Industry Ranking- 3-star- 196 NATL / 13 OT / 20 TX

“The highlights for me were meeting with Coach Ricker, Coach Sammis, and learning more about how they're restructuring the offense. I also enjoyed being able to have conversations with current players and meeting with Coach Dykes again. I was able to connect with Coach Ricker and Coach Owens. Each time I visit, they always make me feel like I'm one of their own. I also met Coach Wilcox (Running Back Coach Antonio Wilcox) for the first time, and he seemed very interested in getting to know me and making me feel welcome. The overall message that I got from the coaches is that TCU cares for their players outside of football, and they're committed to developing us as players and young men. I think the program is amazing. I like that there are so many resources available to help players stay on track. They have everything from Frogs for Life, trainers, nutritionists, financial advisors, and most importantly, coaches that care, “ Thompson said.

He also has offers from SMU, UTSA, North Texas, Baylor, Purdue, and Houston.

Ty McCurry | 2028 | Offensive Lineman | 6'6" 285 lbs | Carroll High School | Southlake, TX | Recruiting Ranking- NA

“A definite highlight was meeting Coach Dykes. I loved getting to hear his heart and goals for his players and the program. I also really appreciated watching film with Coach Sammis to see what kind of offense will be installed in the fall. I think I fit into his and Coach Ricker’s scheme well. But just as much of that, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Coach Owens since he offered me this fall. He told me I was his first offer. Also, I loved all the feedback I got from Coach Luce one-on-one at camp, and I have continued to stay in touch since then. They’ve let me know I’m a main priority for the class of '28, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of that, “ McCurry said.

He also has offers from Colorado State, Sacramento State, UTEP, SMU, North Texas, UTSA, New Mexico, Arkansas, Tulsa, and Baylor.

