TCU Beating Out Rival Texas Schools For Top Prospects

With the college football season officially over, all eyes have turned toward 2026. The TCU Horned Frogs are no exception, as they are working hard to build out their next recruiting class, with their most recent efforts focusing on their Top Prospect Day, which ended just a couple of days ago.

Many top recruits were on campus in Fort Worth to visit TCU’s facilities and coaches, with many being impressed with what they’d seen. Included in that bunch are 2027 four-star Mansfield Summit edge Cameron Hall and 2027 three-star Crowley offensive lineman Alexander Herrera. So far, the Horned Frogs are beating out other Texas schools for these recruits. The Texas Longhorns are in on Hall, but TCU appears to be in the lead for his services — at least according to Rivals, which gives the Frogs the decisive edge. The same can be said for Herrera. While SMU has courted the Crowley native, it’s Sonny Dykes and offensive line coach A.J. Ricker who appear to be the favorites at the moment.

“It went great,” Hall told Sports Illustrated’s JD Andress regarding TCU’s Top Prospect Day. “I was impressed with how we already connected on certain subjects. TCU stands equivalent to Texas.”

Herrera echoed those sentiments but went a step further when analyzing where he was in his recruiting process.

“The visit was amazing as always,” Herrera told Andress. “Got to learn a lot about the new coaching staff. TCU is No. 1 on my list currently.”

Success Comes in the Trenches

Oct 18, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; The TCU Horned Frogs offensive line stands on the field between plays against the Baylor Bears during the first half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Filling out the lines with excellent talent is what is required to win at a high level at any level of football. That’s especially true at the collegiate level, where an elite offensive or defensive line can be the difference between going 5-7 and making the College Football Playoff. Should TCU be able to win over Hall and Herrera, both of whom have been offered by the Horned Frogs, the program will be well on its way toward accomplishing its goal of becoming stellar in the trenches.

It’s obviously an area of need for TCU. Four of the 12 additions out of the transfer portal for the Horned Frogs came on the lines. The interior of the offensive line was a key focus, with Noah McKinney (Oklahoma State) and Jaheim Buchanon (Florida International) joining the squad. With new offensive coordinator Gordon Sammis being someone who’s built outstanding offensive lines in the past, it’s safe to assume that position group is going to be one to look out for in 2026 and beyond, which is why adding a player like Herrera — who’s performed well at the high school level with Crowley — is something TCU is keen on accomplishing.

The same can be said for the defensive line. TCU added Koron Hayward (Western Kentucky) and Cheta Ofili (Texas Tech) to help solidify the edges, signaling that the Horned Frogs are keen on improving their pass rush in 2026. According to MaxPreps, Hall recorded 10 sacks in his junior season at Mansfield Summit. It’s clear that TCU hopes he comes to Fort Worth and that kind of production translates to the college ranks.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

Spring practice is right around the corner, which gives TCU an opportunity to continue to improve heading into 2026. After that, it’s on to focusing on the opening game of the season against North Carolina and Bill Belichick on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Articles

Powered by KillerFrogs.com